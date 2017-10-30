News By Tag
eSignly is Making Electronic Signing Simpler Than Ever with Its E-signature API
The incredible benefits of electronic signatures have led many small and large scale companies to shift their processes from paper-based to paperless.
eSignly is widely used in sectors like finance, insurance, health care, government, real estate, legal work, banking, etc. Equipped with various document signing, storage and management functionalities, eSignly offers a business with everything it needs to make its operations online and streamlined. To make using e-signature even simpler, eSignly also offers the facility of e signature API.
Every business has its own specific software applications that it uses in its different daily operations. Esignature API provides a way to further boost these applications by integrating into them electronic signing functionality. The eSignly electronic signature API can be used to embed electronic signing right into the integral business applications. This means that one would be able to e-sign the documents within the application itself and won't be redirected wcj anywhere else for the purpose of e-signing.
eSignly e-signature API is beneficial because it allows e-signature to get more closely incorporated with the organization's core business processes and functions. The features offered by eSignly e-signature API include create signing request, cancel or delete signing request, add recipients to signing request, delete recipient from signing request, see document status, create in-person signing request, download document, etc. eSignly electronic signature API is a superb way for any business to make e-signature a part and parcel of their everyday operations.
About eSignly
eSignly is a leading electronic signature solution provider that offers a simple yet highly user-friendly, safe and secure way for businesses to electronically sign, store and manage their documents. eSignly e-signature API adds more convenience to electronic document signing and management. For more information https://www.esignly.com/
