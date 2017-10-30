News By Tag
BET Director Maj Gen SS Nair AVSM & Olympian Krishna Poonia Chief Guests JMA Pilani 9th Annual Day
It is indeed a coincidence that both the Chief Guests and the Institution firmly drew their inspiration from the Zig Ziglar quote "You were born to win, but to be a winner; you must plan to win, prepare to win, and expect to win."
The outdoor program had a welcome song played to perfection by small children followed by an awesome display of aerobics. The Yoga and Karate display had the audience spell bound. The band display was nothing short of being spectacular. Chief Guest Director of Birla Education Trust – BET Pilani Maj. Gen SS Nair (Retd) and a recipient of AVSM Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for his distinguished services from the President of India was in all praise for the Management of School, the Founder Chairman Late Dr Brij Mohan Mishra, current President Dr Suman Mishra and the founder Principal Mrs Booma Natarajan.
After handing over various prizes to students for their achievements, Maj Gen SS Nair congratulated the parents for choosing JMA at Pilani for educating their children. While appreciating all the programs and the teachers involved in training the students, he made particular mention of Yoga, Karate and Band display as truly outstanding. After the School visit, Maj Gen SS Nair minced no words in stating that it was a great pleasure to see an excellent seat of learning being nourished by personal involvement of great people.
The onstage programs with Chief Guest Padma Shri Krishna Poonia Arjuna Award and Multiple Medal Winning Olympian Discus Thrower started with a Saraswati vandana followed by orchestra presenting a wide variety of songs thus setting the mood for a great evening of celebrations. The action song Clap your Hands by nursery kids had the entire audience foot tapping in rhythm. The Rain dance, Kathak dance and Shiv Stuti in Bhartha Natyam, the Punjabi dance and the high voltage Kalbelia dance performances had the audience truly mesmerized. Ritika Rungta's speech highlighted role of JMA in shaping the students by nurturing their abilities and talents was highly appreciated by the audience. Master Prayrit Mudgal in his poem Na Hindu Na Muslim drove the message that all religions are equal. The English play Lion and Mouse by the children brought out the moral of the story "A friend in need is a friend in deed as well as Never under-estimate anyone" to the audience in the best possible manner. The Mime show depicting the life of Missile man and a role model for youth of India today, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was a class of its own beyond comparison. The Sankalp action song brought out the focus to end corruption, Swachh Bharat abhiyan, Desh ki Raksha, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao yojana etc. The Hindi drama highlighting Open Defecation Free India had the audience spell bound when a girl refused to marry into a family whose house did not have toilet. The army and family dance drama enacted by the girl students had the audience in tears. The unforgettable performance was sufi song sung by Dr Kartik Chandrasekhar who teaches Physics at JMA Pilani. He is not only alumnus of Birla School Pilani but also BITS Pilani and he has had his musical training in none other than world renowned Mozart of Madras AR Rahman Music Academy.
After giving prizes to various students for their achievements Chief Guest Krishna Poonia in an inspiring speech shared how she achieved gold medal in Common Wealth Games and urged the students to make a target, a role model and put all out efforts to achieve the targets. She appealed to the parents not to undermine the girl child and made an emotional request to the mothers not to let down their daughters in pursuing their dreams. It was indeed unique moment for JMA Pilani in the sense that both Arjuna award winning Krishna Poonia and her husband Virender Poonia a Dronacharya award winning athlete were together present for the annual day. Olympian Krishna Poonia praised the high quality of the onstage cultural programs and appreciated the discipline of the students as well as the educational philosophy and management of JMA.
Best teacher awards went to Ajit Mallik for Mathematics, Mrs Rambha Kumari and Mrs Uma Pant for Social Studies and Mrs Kavita Tiwari for Commerce. The awards for supporting wcj staff went to Smt Bala Jangid and Sri Chiranji Lal for their ever smiling and never say no attitudes. The School toppers for Class 10 board exams Miss Komal Rungta and Miss Monika Budania received laptops while the next topper Miss Varsha Sharma got a cash award. Toppers for Class 12 Board exams Miss Taru Sihag, Miss Mamta Gujjar and Miss Prerna Tanwar got cash awards. There was a loud round of applause for Miss Mamta Gujjar who is the first JMA student to get admission to BITS Pilani.
On behalf of the Institution, Dr Suman Mishra honoured the Chief Guests with a shawl and a glittering memento. The anchoring was done by students Miss Parul Dhand and Miss Akansha Sharma along with teacher Mrs Kavita Tiwari who also proposed vote of thanks. The programs ended with National Anthem. When the celebrations ended, the students and parents of JMA who had come for the function left with beaming faces and pride that they were indeed part of an institution which is a shining jewel in the crown among the schools at Pilani.
About JMA Pilani: Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 is presently one of the most sought after schools at Pilani considered as Oasis in the desert state of Rajasthan well known in India today for top ranking institutions like BITS Pilani University as well as CSIR Laboratory CEERI and globally renowned Birla Science Museum. JMA Pilani is a Co-educational English Medium School with Experienced Teachers, Spacious Classrooms and Modern Amenities designed to impart Quality Education combined with All Round Personality Development and lay the Best Foundation for the Child's Future. While the school admits both boys and girls, the girl student enrollment has been steadily rising every year and is presently nearly 50% of the total strength. The school has boys NCC, girls band which has been winning laurels every year too. Yoga and Fine arts are not just part of school routine but a way of life for the students. For more details see http://jmapilani.org/
Principal JMA Pilani
91-1596-242314
***@yahoo.co.in
