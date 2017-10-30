News By Tag
Greener Chef's "Organic Bamboo Cutting Board" has been ranked as Top Cutting Board by Rany10
This wooden cutting board is the best when it comes to keeping a razor sharp edge on your favorite chefs knife when prepping fruits, veggies, chicken, cheeses & multi-grain bread. Commercial-restaurant grade with industrial quality strength and durability that can serve all your premium moso butcher block and utility board needs. A perfect combination of size, weight & strength for carving that big thanksgiving turkey to dicing a small onion and everything in between. It is professional chef recommended cutting board.
As a testament to the success of the business, Ranky10 have recognised Greener Chef as one of the most renown company in Cutting Board category, with industry leading products that stand out amongst the competition.
Ranky10 regularly on the hunt for exceptional companies that rank within the top 10 in certain categories to list them and spread the good news. Their efforts have managed to wcj place at number 1 and earned a place on Ranky10 list for Cutting Board.
Greener Chef is a family brand run solely by a whole-foods nutritionist. The Greener Chef family believes that health begins in our home kitchens. They said 'We want our kitchen products to be as natural as the foods we eat off them'.
They use sustainably harvested, natively grown moso bamboo. The clean and simple construction of FDA-approved bamboo products. Thier raw bamboo products never contain harmful chemicals, dyes, solvents, adhesives, stains, lacquers, sealants, formaldehydes, pesticides, etc. commonly found elsewhere.
