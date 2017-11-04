News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Phat Daddy's DFW Jukebox – Live music and networking experience!
Phat Daddy's presents a live music and networking experience at Victor's Event Room
Phat Daddy's has been on a mission the last 3 years to serve their community by providing great food and service to their customers in the Grand Prairie area and beyond. They are very active in the community; volunteering often at schools in Grand Prairie ISD via career days and providing meals for underprivileged children through the Phat Packs program. Phat Daddy's also participated in Beyond the Bell with their Lil Chef's Program, teaching kids how to cook healthy and promoting overall healthy living. Phat Daddy's was nominated for Small Business of the Year 2016 and 2017, received the 2016 Charley Taylor Award and an NAACP Award in 2016 as well.
The DFW Jukebox will be hosted by Nigel Rivers, celebrity bass player who has toured with the likes of Chrisette Michelle and Dezi 5. The artist showcase will be judged by FMBMC Founder and CEO, Steve Riley. Riley started his career at Bad Boy Records in 1995 and has served as Creative Director at Billboard Magazine, Head of A&R at Atlanta based independent record label Rimm Global Media Corp/Universal Music Group, and former President/Director of Operations of Indie Music Factory/InGrooves – Fontana/Universal. Live music featuring several musical acts throughout the night and a live band. Food catered by Phat Daddy's and drinks will be available for purchase. There are vendor and sponsor wcj opportunities available.
Phat Daddy's is a Restaurant & Caterer featuring Fire Grilled Fare in an upbeat atmosphere.
Phat Packs is a meal program that provides two healthy and nutritious meals and two snacks to Grand Prairie ISD students battling hunger on Saturday and Sunday. Phat Packs mission is to provide an immediate solution to children in our neighborhoods that might not have enough food over the weekend.
For more information on the Phat Packs Program, Artist performances, press inquiries, or to become an event sponsor or vendor contact phatdaddys365@
Media Contact
Phat Daddy's
972-292-7328
***@gmail.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 04, 2017