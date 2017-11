The Inn at Heron's Bay - Narrated by Ann Bumbak

This May Be the Perfect Gift for Someone Who Loves Strong Female Characters.

The Inn at Heron's Bay

Contact

Walt Kreucher

***@kreucher.net Walt Kreucher

End

-- Dandelion man press is pleased to announce the availability of the audio version of, a poignant love story set in beautiful coastal Carolina.is the masterful tale of Elizabeth Padilla who is converting the family home and lighthouse into The Inn at Heron's Bay. When Kathy and Dixon arrive from the West Coast to study the beauty and history of the area, they discover more than any of them imagined.HERON'S BAY is a love story and much more.The book is narrated by Ann Bumbak. Ann is a gifted voice actor having wcj narrated more than a dozen audio books. She is also a prolific author. Her "Officer Down" series examining line-of-duty deaths due to firearms has achieved international recognition.Listen as Ann Bumbak brings the characters to life.The audio version ofis available on Audible, Amazon, and iTunes.The release ofmarks the third audio book published by dandelion man press.Visit Ann's website at http://www.seahorseaudio.com