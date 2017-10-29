 
Industry News





The Inn at Heron's Bay - Narrated by Ann Bumbak

This May Be the Perfect Gift for Someone Who Loves Strong Female Characters.
 
 
The Inn at Heron's Bay
The Inn at Heron's Bay
DETROIT - Nov. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Dandelion man press is pleased to announce the availability of the audio version of THE INN AT HERON'S BAY, a poignant love story set in beautiful coastal Carolina.

THE INN AT HERON'S BAY is the masterful tale of Elizabeth Padilla who is converting the family home and lighthouse into The Inn at Heron's Bay. When Kathy and Dixon arrive from the West Coast to study the beauty and history of the area, they discover more than any of them imagined.

HERON'S BAY is a love story and much more.

The book is narrated by Ann Bumbak. Ann is a gifted voice actor having wcj narrated more than a dozen audio books. She is also a prolific author. Her "Officer Down" series examining line-of-duty deaths due to firearms has achieved international recognition.

Listen as Ann Bumbak brings the characters to life.

The audio version of THE INN AT HERON'S BAY is available on Audible, Amazon, and iTunes.

The release of THE INN AT HERON'S BAY marks the third audio book published by dandelion man press.

Visit Ann's website at http://www.seahorseaudio.com

The author's website is http://walt.kreucher.net

Contact
Walt Kreucher
***@kreucher.net
