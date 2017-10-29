News By Tag
"Wear Green Day" Set for November 10 to Recognize National Runaway Prevention Month in Savannah
The theme of this year's event is "Friends Helping Friends." Savannah-Chatham County Public School students and teachers are being encouraged wear green on Nov. 10 to share the message that support and friendship can come in the form of teachers, mentors, peers and family members. There may be as many as 900 students in the local school system who are homeless.
"We're seeking participation throughout the community in adopting this important campaign and sharing its powerful message," said Julie Wade, executive director of Park Place Outreach. Wade is also a board member of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. "Our goal is to unite communities to help support at-risk youth as they navigate their world and let them know they do have options to get off the street, starting with the National Runaway Safeline, a 24/7 resource for youth in crisis."
The three lead organizations all have similarly-focused missions of helping strengthen families and providing vital services to children and youth who may be homeless or in crisis situations.
"Statistics show people don't often seek the counseling they need because they cannot afford the high cost," said Ellen Bradley, HUGS executive board member for HUGS. "We want them to know there are resources available to them, regardless of their ability to pay."
This faith-based non-profit wcj is dedicated to making professional mental & behavioral health counseling and addiction recovery services affordable to all motivated individuals. This year they've added several new collaborative partners that focus on serving at-risk youth in our community.
The mission of Greenbriar Children's Center is to promote the healthy development of children and the strengthening of families. They provide services that include an emergency shelter, runaway/homeless, residential care, independent living, family preservation, early childhood education & care, and Project Safe Place.
"The numbers are staggering,"
Park Place Outreach – Youth Emergency Shelter provides support for troubled children and teens in Savannah and the surrounding area. The organization has helped more than 6,200 area young people find emergency shelter and thousands more find stability through its non-residential programs.
"If you are thinking about running away or are homeless, or you know someone who has run away or is homeless, you are not alone," continued Wade. "Many local agencies in Savannah support runaway and homeless youth, to help get them off the streets and reunited with family and loved ones. Please speak up and speak out to help us support runaway and homeless youth."
Spearheaded each year by the National Runaway Safeline, the goal of National Runaway Prevention Month is to raise awareness of the runaway and homeless youth crisis and the issues these young people face. The campaign also provides education to the public and the role they can play in ending youth homelessness.
CONTACT
Park Place Outreach
Youth Emergency Shelter
514 E. Henry Street
Savannah, GA. 31401
912-234-4048 Fax 912-651-3621
www.parkplaceyes.org
HUGS (Heads-Up Guidance Services)
706 Wheaton Street
Savannah, Georgia
912-417-4320
info@HeadsUpSavannah.org
http://www.headsupsavannah.org
Greenbriar Children's Center, Inc.
3709 Hopkins Street
Savannah, GA 31405
912-234-3431
http://www.greenbriarchildrenscenter.org
MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Carriage Trade Public Relations™
cynthia.wright@
912.856.9075
