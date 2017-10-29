News By Tag
Hamilton Duncan Hires Barbara Janzen To Lead Dynamic Growth In Their Estate & Trust Department
Hamilton Duncan adds Barbara Janzen, a former Vancouver lawyer with 20 years of estate planning and administration experience, to their growing Surrey law firm.
Barbara has joined the firm to assist with the growing demand for quality estate and trust law services. She looks forward to assisting clients by crafting estate plans which meet their unique circumstances, including the preparation of wills, powers of attorney, health care representation agreements and domestic trusts, such as alter ego, joint partner and family trusts. Barbara stated, "I look forward to helping my clients by providing practical, comprehensive advice."
Greg Palm, managing partner, said, "Hamilton Duncan is already respected for its estate law work, and particularly for estate and trust litigation, and building up out estate planning and administration group was the next logical step. Adding Barbara to our team certainly does that. She brings a tremendous amount of experience and a proven track record to the firm. Her passion and leadership will build on our already strong foundation, and we look forward to seeing her experience at work for our clients."
About Hamilton Duncan
Hamilton Duncan is a business wcj and litigation law firm based in Surrey, British Columbia. They are one of the largest, most established and well respected law firms in the Fraser Valley, having served businesses, institutions, and individuals throughout the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley since 1959. Hamilton Duncan is a full-service firm, and they boast a strong track record of assisting clients to achieve their goals and objectives by providing experienced, innovative, and superior legal services. More information on the company's services, key leadership and history can be obtained here: https://www.hdas.com/
