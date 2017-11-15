News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Innervision Records celebrates the season with bargain priced sampler "Holiday Collection Volume 2"
The digital only limited release features several brand new never released tracks from the Innervision roster.
"Holidays are a wonderful time to reconnect with family and friends and a time for giving" Says GM Steve Belkin. "We'd like to give a little back to our loyal friends and fans and hope to spread a little comfort and joy Innervision style!".
The Digital only limited release "Holiday Collection Volume 2" will be available on many of the standard digital sales platforms including iTunes and Amazon digital as well as the Innervision Records website.
About Innervision Records
Innervision Records is an innovative record label with a special focus wcj on operating within the ever-changing music industry and revolutionizing the way the artist-label relationship works. Innervision specializes in Groove/Smooth Jazz, Jazz, Chill , Neo-Soul and World Music. Innervision is dedicated to infusing fresh, new styles of music, and raising the level of the music you hear by bringing your airwaves, internet and satellite radio great independent music created by artists with a passion for music. This passion, coupled with Innervisions rejection of the music industry's corporate model, enables Innervision Records to bring unique and refreshing music to the masses. http://www.innervisionrecords.com
Contact
Innervision Records
***@innervisionrecords.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse