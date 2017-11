Marilyn Brenner, Inc. | Social Media Marketing Company is Formed in Pompano Beach, FL

We are so excited to get started in helping medium-large size companies with all of their social media marketing needs.

-- Marilyn Brenner, Inc. is excited to get the business off the ground running. This company will focus on getting brands on board with their online social media marketing efforts and have a consistent & effective game plan. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Google + are just some of the platforms we offer management for.Marilyn Brenner, Inc. also offers reputation management services for companies that have either a bad wcj reputation that needs repair, a great reputation that needs continuous upkeep, or no reputation that needs to be built to fabulousness.This company was founded by Marilyn Brenner, who left her successful position with a thriving marketing agency to work on her own business and assist local & national brands with their online marketing efforts. She works with all different business types and is not afraid of a challenge. Marilyn will work hard to ensure that all of her clients receive the time they need to provide the quality service & online exposure they are looking for. Visit us online at https://www.marilynbrenner.com