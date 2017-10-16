News By Tag
Marilyn Brenner, Inc. | Social Media Marketing Company is Formed in Pompano Beach, FL
We are so excited to get started in helping medium-large size companies with all of their social media marketing needs.
Marilyn Brenner, Inc. also offers reputation management services for companies that have either a bad wcj reputation that needs repair, a great reputation that needs continuous upkeep, or no reputation that needs to be built to fabulousness.
This company was founded by Marilyn Brenner, who left her successful position with a thriving marketing agency to work on her own business and assist local & national brands with their online marketing efforts. She works with all different business types and is not afraid of a challenge. Marilyn will work hard to ensure that all of her clients receive the time they need to provide the quality service & online exposure they are looking for. Visit us online at https://www.marilynbrenner.com
