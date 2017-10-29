 
Panthers' Fozzy Whittaker, Ducks' Ryan Kesler Support Cancer Causes with Memorabilia Auction

 
 
DENVER - Nov. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Like A Pro, LLC (www.likeapro.com) announced this week that several more athletes are auctioning off signed memorabilia in support of the Susan G. Komen Foundation as well as other cancer research associations. Last week a number of items sold on Ebay including Meghan Duggan's two signed hockey sticks, Marty Turco's signed Dallas Stars photo, and pro skateboarder Manny Santiago's signed skate deck which collectively netted over $1000.00.  Like A Pro provides a 360-degree view of professional and Olympic athletes, including their gear, lifestyle apparel and charitable efforts.   A wide array of one-of-a-kind memorabilia items are listed and gaining bids on Ebay.  100% of the proceeds from the auction will go to supporting cancer research through mid-November.

"These athletes work hard and train wcj hard," stated Like A Pro Director of Athlete Relations Kelsey Cline.  "Many of them are in the middle of their seasons and they still take time to sign these items and raise funds for cancer research," she continued.  This week several additional items were added to the charity auction, including a Warrior Hockey Stick (https://www.ebay.com/itm/182859732148) signed by Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Kesler; A football signed by Fozzy Whittaker (https://www.ebay.com/itm/182875639913) and the Carolina Panthers; and more. Like A Pro takes fans beyond the stats and offers a candid and well-rounded view of the athletes.

About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where fans can identify and purchase the gear that the pros use.  Professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations.  Like A Pro gives athletes the tools and the team to make money off the field and voice to support causes they care about.  Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™.  By providing behind-the-scenes content showcasing training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.

