News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Patrick Sutton Named As A Finalist For The 2017 Gold Key Awards For Excellence In Hospitality Design
The industry's oldest and most prestigious distinction honoring outstanding interior design work in hospitality, the Gold Key Awards, recognizes the visionary firms who created the most innovative projects around the world. Nearly 400 submitters vied for top honors in the 37th annual competition. The Gold Key Awards are sponsored by Boutique Design Magazine, the leading trade publication for innovative design in the hospitality industry.
"We are thrilled to be a finalist for this prestigious award and to be recognized amongst some of industry's leading names in the hospitality design worldwide,"commented Baltimore-based Patrick Sutton. "The authenticity of the design, along with the desire of Sagamore Development, War Horse Cities and the Pendry Hotels brand to share the story of Baltimore through this project, resulted in a world-class hotel anchored in the magnetism, history and character of its location - an experience only existing in Charm City."
Sagamore Pendry Baltimore was developed through collaboration between Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman and CEO of Montage International, his son Michael Fuerstman, co-founder and creative director of Pendry Hotels, Sagamore Development Company, owned by Marc Weller and Kevin Plank, founder, chairman and CEO of Under Armour and Scott Plank, founder of War Horse Cities. The 128-room boutique, luxury hotel sitting atop Recreation Pier in Baltimore Harbors Fells Point neighborhood opened on March 20, 2017.
"When we took on the Sagamore Pendry project we wanted it to be so much more than a hotel," said Marc Weller, President of Sagamore Development. "It needed to represent Baltimore in a powerful way, maintain the piers rich history and create a sense of pride for Fells Point and everyone associated with the neighborhood. Thanks to everyone's hard work and significant investment and the artistic vision of Patrick Sutton we have achieved these goals. These goals are consistent with all of our projects and the Sagamore Pendry is a model for us moving forward - projects that are artistically inspired with a high level of design."
Patrick Sutton and his team were tasked to tell the story of Baltimore through exploration. Upon entering the hotel, guests see "The Star-Spangled Banner" lyrics laser cut in steel. Deeper inside the Whiskey Bar and Pool Deck, guests can discover cannons unearthed during construction. For the design, the firm embraced Baltimore's history as a city of industry. Throughout the hotel, there are exposed steel beams with rivets, juxtaposed right next to a beautiful leather sofa thats supple and luxurious. Coupling those two elements is a representation of Baltimore. The goal for the hotel was to engage that spirit of gritty luxury.
The winners will be announced and the Designer of the Year will be revealed at a gala celebration and dinner to be held at New Yorks Gotham Hall November 13. The event caps the two days of Boutique Design New York, which is co-located with HX: The Hotel Experience at the Javits Center.
For more information about Patrick Sutton, please visit www.patricksuttonhd.com. For more information on Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, please visit www.pendryhotels.com/
-- wcj END --
About Patrick Sutton
Raised in New York, the son of a famed travel journalist father and fashion model mother, Patrick Sutton's unique background has exposed him to a world of elegance, romance and luxury few have had the opportunity to experience. These extensive travels have left him with a vast and vivid memory of the world's most beautiful places and elegant settings. This history, coupled with his studies and training as an architect have shaped his process of design as creating a complete experience, unifying the clarity and structure of architecture with the romance and detail of the decorative arts. Learn more by visiting www.patricksutton.com. Follow Patrick Sutton on Instagram and like on Facebook @patricksuttondesign
About Sagamore Development
Sagamore Development is a Baltimore-based commercial real estate development company, majority-owned by Kevin Plank, the founder, chairman and CEO of Under Armour. Sagamore Development was co-founded by Plank and Marc Weller, who serves as president and is a principal of Sagamore Development. Sagamore is a full-service real estate development company with expertise in property management, leasing, construction and development. A member of the Plank Industries group of companies, Sagamore Development is the master developer for Port Covington, a large-scale urban mixed-use redevelopment project in South Baltimore. Sagamore Development is also the master developer for a variety of projects including City Garage, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore and the Sagamore Spirit Distillery.
About Pendry Hotels
Pendry Hotels is a new luxury hospitality brand from Montage International. Pendry combines inspired design and authentic service tailored to today's cultured world traveler. Founders Alan J. Fuerstman and Michael Fuerstman's well-seasoned experience in the hospitality industry serves as the foundation for the brand. Each property is injected with a unique perspective on contemporary style with an emphasis on the arts and local community in the city it calls home. Pendry San Diego, located in the historic Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego, California, opened in February 2017. Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, opened in March 2017 and is located in the Fell's Point neighborhood of Baltimore, Maryland. Pendry Hotels is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information on Pendry Hotels, follow @pendryhotels or visit www.pendryhotels.com
Media Contacts
Patrick Sutton
℅ Hello PR Group
Marisa Jones Issa | marisa@helloprgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse