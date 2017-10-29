News By Tag
Children's Art Show Celebrates the Creativity and Resilience of Children Experiencing Homelessness
bit.ly/2yTbZsH
More information on Chicago HOPES for Kids:
Chicago HOPES for Kids empowers children experiencing homelessness by providing direct academic support in Chicago's homeless shelters. Research has shown that children experiencing homelessness are vulnerable to falling three to six months behind in school due to their unstable living environment. To address this problem, Chicago HOPES for Kids provides after school programs for students Kindergarten through 5th Grade, a mentoring program for middle school students and a parent program focused on school advocacy and homework help.
Chicago HOPES for Kids began in 2006 as an initiative of the Chicago Public Schools' Homeless Education Program (HEP). After realizing the majority of homeless shelters in Chicago had little-to-no programming for the children living there, HEP Program Manager, Patricia Rivera, started the program at two shelter sites. The program wcj expanded to serve children at 27 homeless shelters throughout Chicago, until it was defunded in 2010, due to budget constraints.
Realizing the program was far too valuable to end there, Patricia and a group of HOPES volunteers applied to become an independent, nonprofit organization. Nonprofit status was granted in November 2010 and HOPES resumed programming at two shelters, two days per week.
In January 2012, HOPES received 501(c)(3) status as a charitable organization and became Chicago Heightening Opportunity and Potential for Educational Success, doing business as Chicago HOPES for Kids. Since then, HOPES has been working to expand services and currently offers programming at five homeless and domestic violence shelters throughout Chicago serving an average of 100 children per day,
4-5 days per week.
We currently offer:
1. HOPES After School K-5th grade which has three main components: homework help, literacy support and cultural enrichment
2. HOPES Summer Enrichment prevents "summer slide"
3. Literacy Mentors help students 6th-8th grade and providing an opportunity for volunteers to work one-on-one with a child to develop literacy skills and develop a passion for reading.
4. Parent Program consists of monthly sessions held with the parents of our students. Each session differs based on the needs and interests of the parents. General topics include the educational rights of homeless children and how to help students with their homework.
For more information on how to support Chicago HOPES for Kids visit: www.chicagohopesforkids.org
Or check us out on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter @chihopesforkids
