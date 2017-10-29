 
AE Classic Cars Holding Charity Car Show to Support Victims of Hurricane Harvey

 
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Nov. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- As the weather calms down along the Texas Coast areas, people are still in need of help and recovery. As a result, AE Classic Cars is putting together a car show entitled "Cruzin' for the Coast" to help raise money with 100% of the proceeds going towards the Coastal Bend Community Foundation (http://www.cbcfoundation.org/). This event will be held at Rockin R River Rides in New Braunfels wcj on Saturday, December 9th, 2017 from 11 AM to 5 PM.

This car show is open to all classic or custom cars, trucks, and motorcycles or ATV's. There will also be awards, which will be as follows: Best in Show Car, Best in Show Truck, and Best in Show Motorcycle / ATV with Top 20 awards spanning all classes. Vendors will be at the show for any food and beverage needs.

For more information, such as sponsorship and/or general questions, visit cruzinforthecoast.strikingly.com or send an email to cruzinforthecoast@gmail.com.

A&E Classic Cars

6401 Interstate 35 South

New Braunfels TX 78132

(830) 629-4843

https://www.aeclassiccars.com/

A&E Classic Cars
***@aeclassiccars.com
A&E Classic Cars
***@aeclassiccars.com
