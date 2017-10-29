News By Tag
AE Classic Cars Holding Charity Car Show to Support Victims of Hurricane Harvey
This car show is open to all classic or custom cars, trucks, and motorcycles or ATV's. There will also be awards, which will be as follows: Best in Show Car, Best in Show Truck, and Best in Show Motorcycle / ATV with Top 20 awards spanning all classes. Vendors will be at the show for any food and beverage needs.
For more information, such as sponsorship and/or general questions, visit cruzinforthecoast.strikingly.com or send an email to cruzinforthecoast@
A&E Classic Cars
6401 Interstate 35 South
New Braunfels TX 78132
(830) 629-4843
https://www.aeclassiccars.com/
A&E Classic Cars
***@aeclassiccars.com
