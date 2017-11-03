News By Tag
Marketing Survey of Chicagoland Medical and Wellness Practitioners Reveals Surprising Results
Founder and Head Coach Victoria Cook stated, "It's become clear to me that wellness and medical practices in the Chicagoland area are seriously struggling with their marketing, especially with knowing what to do and how to measure it." Cook continued, "as a result of this wcj information, I will be sharing marketing strategies and resources to counter these common issues." To find out more details or register for the Secret Marketing & Prosperity Strategies Revealed for Wellness and Medical Practitioners Seminar, visit http://www.centerforguiltfreesuccess.com/
The Center for Guilt-Free Success incorporates community, classes and coaching to help entrepreneurs and practitioners achieve success in their businesses. To learn more about the center or for a listing of their upcoming in-person and virtual business training seminars and workshops, visit http://www.CenterForGuiltFreeSuccess.com.
