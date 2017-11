Marketing Survey of Chicagoland Medical and Wellness Practitioners Reveals Surprising Results

Survey Results Now Available

Contact

Victoria Cook

847-701-4739

Victoria Cook
847-701-4739

-- The Center for Guilt-Free Success has just conducted a survey of Chicagoland small office medical and wellness practitioners and uncovered some very surprising results about the state of their marketing, their challenges and best practices. For example, 50% of respondents are outsourcing some of their marketing strategies and tasks to marketing agencies, but are not outsourcing the strategies they say bring in the most new patients or generate the most income. A full briefing seminar is planned on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at their training center located at 21660 W. Field Parkway, Deer Park, IL. All local wellness and medical practitioners are invited to see the data, their insights, interpretations and prescription for profitability.Founder and Head Coach Victoria Cook stated, "It's become clear to me that wellness and medical practices in the Chicagoland area are seriously struggling with their marketing, especially with knowing what to do and how to measure it." Cook continued, "as a result of this wcj information, I will be sharing marketing strategies and resources to counter these common issues." To find out more details or register for the Secret Marketing & Prosperity Strategies Revealed for Wellness and Medical Practitioners Seminar, visit http://www.centerforguiltfreesuccess.com/ marketing-strate... . Those who cannot attend the briefing but would like a copy of the survey results can contact Cook directly through their website.The Center for Guilt-Free Success incorporates community, classes and coaching to help entrepreneurs and practitioners achieve success in their businesses. To learn more about the center or for a listing of their upcoming in-person and virtual business training seminars and workshops, visit http://www.CenterForGuiltFreeSuccess.com