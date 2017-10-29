News By Tag
Crooked Top Mountain Launch Party
Meet the author, Aaron Blaylock, and get your copy of his newest novel signed.
Crooked Top Mountain is the next chapter of the Gideon Goodwin saga. We pick up several months after the events in The Land of Look Behind where Gideon returns home to pursue an old flame. Todd and Joe have been chasing the Lost Dutchman treasure in the Superstition Mountains and stumbled across potential clues left behind by their departed friend Glenn. They chase Glenn's clues back into the mountains in search of what might have happened to their friend and quickly discover they are not the only ones on the trail of the treasure.
A dark shadow looms over the deadly desert as the group uncovers centuries old secrets and must choose between truth and treasure.
Launch Party Details:
When: Friday November 10, wcj 2017 from 6-9PM
Where: Rockin' R Ranch 6136 E. Baseline Road Mesa, AZ 85206
Open to the Public.
Enjoy Music, Refreshments, and special event discounts on all Aaron's books.
Watch the official Crooked Top Mountain Trailer on YouTube at https://youtu.be/
Visit www.aaronblaylock.com for more information about his books and upcoming author appearances or follow Aaron on all social media channels @AaronBlaylock
Contact
Aaron Blaylock
***@aaronblaylock.com
