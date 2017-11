Crooked Top Mountain Launch Party

Meet the author, Aaron Blaylock, and get your copy of his newest novel signed.

CTM Launch AD small

Contact

Aaron Blaylock

***@aaronblaylock.com Aaron Blaylock

End

-- You are invited to come and celebrate the release of Aaron Blaylock's latest novelCrooked Top Mountain is the next chapter of the Gideon Goodwin saga. We pick up several months after the events inwhere Gideon returns home to pursue an old flame. Todd and Joe have been chasing the Lost Dutchman treasure in the Superstition Mountains and stumbled across potential clues left behind by their departed friend Glenn. They chase Glenn's clues back into the mountains in search of what might have happened to their friend and quickly discover they are not the only ones on the trail of the treasure.A dark shadow looms over the deadly desert as the group uncovers centuries old secrets and must choose between truth and treasure.When: Friday November 10, wcj 2017 from 6-9PMWhere: Rockin' R Ranch 6136 E. Baseline Road Mesa, AZ 85206Open to the Public.Enjoy Music, Refreshments, and special event discounts on all Aaron's books.Watch the official Crooked Top Mountain Trailer on YouTube at https://youtu.be/ 4G7TRBUSi2s Visit www.aaronblaylock.com for more information about his books and upcoming author appearances or follow Aaron on all social media channels @AaronBlaylock