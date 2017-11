Adoption Network Law Center Complimentary Seminar - November 11

End

-- Adoption Network Law Center will be hosting a Complimentary Seminar, titled "What to Expect When You're Adopting a Newborn" on Saturday, November 11th, 2017 from 9am - 11am at its offices located in Lake Forest, CA.A $2,000 Voucher will be available to Seminar Attendees at the Lake Forest location. The Voucher will be applied to ANLC's Adoption Services Agreement if executed by December 31, 2017.Join Adoption Network Law Center to hear from experienced adoption professionals who will discuss the most important issues for hopeful adoptive families considering newborn adoption in the United States as well as those who have successfully adopted.Topics will Include:- Adopting Parent Services- Home Study Process- Marketing Profile and Media Guidance- Legal Pathway- Fiscal and Physical Health.Personal Q&A Time With:- wcj Adoption Consultant- Adoption Attorney- Adoptive Parent- Home Study ProfessionalIf you are interested in attending this Seminar, you must RSVP by Friday, November 3rd, 2017.RSVPTonja GrayTonjaG@adoptionnetwork.com800-367-2367ANLC is a California professional law corporation assisting Adoptive Parents and Birth Mothers looking for adoptive parents ( https://adoptionnetwork.com/ waiting-families ) nationwide with their adoption plans. ANLC supports Birth Mothers and helps them realize that they are not "giving up" a child ( https://adoptionnetwork.com/ unplanned-pregnancy/ benefits-... ) for adoption, but rather making a courageous and loving decision. ANLC also supports hopeful Adopting Parents who start their journey by asking "is adoption right for me?" and then decide to take the leap of faith to build their family through adoption.