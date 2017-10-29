News By Tag
Adoption Network Law Center Complimentary Seminar - November 11
A $2,000 Voucher will be available to Seminar Attendees at the Lake Forest location. The Voucher will be applied to ANLC's Adoption Services Agreement if executed by December 31, 2017.
Join Adoption Network Law Center to hear from experienced adoption professionals who will discuss the most important issues for hopeful adoptive families considering newborn adoption in the United States as well as those who have successfully adopted.
Topics will Include:
- Adopting Parent Services
- Home Study Process
- Marketing Profile and Media Guidance
- Legal Pathway
- Fiscal and Physical Health.
Personal Q&A Time With:
- wcj Adoption Consultant
- Adoption Attorney
- Adoptive Parent
- Home Study Professional
If you are interested in attending this Seminar, you must RSVP by Friday, November 3rd, 2017.
RSVP
Tonja Gray
TonjaG@adoptionnetwork.com
800-367-2367
About Adoption Network Law Center: ANLC is a California professional law corporation assisting Adoptive Parents and Birth Mothers looking for adoptive parents (https://adoptionnetwork.com/
