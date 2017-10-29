 
VorTech Hosting Introduces Reseller Hosting with White Label Billing

VorTech Hosting, one of the world's leading web hosting service provider announced the launch of all new Reseller Hosting packages that are now live.
 
HACKENSACK, N.J. - Nov. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Already backed with a suite of web products and having set an overwhelming market standard for hosting, VorTech Hosting now prides themselves amongst the top Web Hosting providers across the world. With a multitude of users from a multitude countries using our Shared Hosting Resellers, Reseller Hosting has been one of their most anticipated products yet.

VorTech Hosting's all new hosting products come with leading Industry white label Control Panel in WHMCS, all offered for free. This new offering has been launched with special introductory prices starting at just $29.99/mo.

With our Reseller Hosting, we wcj want to offer our Resellers a complete solution to their business that yields the highest payouts. Now that we have extensively upgraded our server infrastructure as well as our support teams, we know that Reseller Hosting will live up to our vision in helping boost Resellers profits and control over billing.

One of the primary reasons why VorTech Hosting have managed to become establish as a reputable brand in the web services industry has been due to consistent determination to provide secured scalable infrastructure at the best available prices along with exclusive promotions. With VorTech Hosting, Resellers are ensured that they have access to top notch services that guarantee the biggest conversions.

One can learn everything about the company's Reseller Hosting plans and their specifications by visiting the website http://vortechhosting.com/.

Contact
VorTech Hosting
***@vortechhosting.com
End
Source:VorTech Hosting
Email:***@vortechhosting.com
Tags:Reseller Plans, Data Center
Industry:Technology
Location:Hackensack - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Products
