November 2017





November 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
4321
October 2017
313029

Honeywell launches new connected gas detector to keep industrial operations safe

New Sensepoint XRL detector certified for explosive-area applications; works with smart phone to simplify and speed installation, calibration, maintenance, and reporting
 
 
Honeywell Sensepoint XRL gas detector for explosive-area applications
Honeywell Sensepoint XRL gas detector for explosive-area applications
 
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Nov. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Honeywell announced a new connected gas detector designed to keep industrial operations safe while making set-up, maintenance and compliance reporting faster and easier by leveraging Bluetooth connectivity.

The new Sensepoint XRL fixed gas detector monitors industrial operations for specific hazardous gases, such as carbon monoxide or methane. Unlike other fixed gas detectors, Sensepoint XRL is Bluetooth-enabled, meaning it can be set up and maintained remotely using a smartphone app.

"Setting up, maintaining and generating reports from a fixed gas detector has usually been a time-consuming effort involving ladders or lifts, multiple personnel and even temporary equipment or production shutdowns," said Duncan Gooch, product manager, gas detection, for Honeywell Industrial Safety, a recognized leader in industrial safety products ranging from gas detection to personal protective equipment. "With new Bluetooth connectivity, a single worker can quickly carry out a range of tasks – from set-up and maintenance to reporting – in hazardous areas from the safety of ground level."

When paired with an intrinsically safe smartphone available from Honeywell, a single worker can perform many standard maintenance tasks, including set-up, commissioning, and calibration wirelessly from up to 33 feet away. Sensepoint XRL and the app also can quickly produce system reports necessary for safety and environmental regulatory compliance.

Sensepoint XRL is certified for explosive area wcj applications, and is suitable for wastewater, utilities, power generation, laboratories, and downstream oil and gas operations and applications ranging from laboratories to boiler rooms, and from fuel stations to warehouses.

The detector monitors for hazardous levels of one targeted gas from among 23 toxic and combustible gases, including methane, carbon monoxide and hydrogen sulfide. The detector is IP 66-rated and uses a metal enclosure to stand up to rugged use, including hosedowns.

Sensepoint XRL is part of Honeywell's Sensepoint line of connected gas detectors, announced in May, which also includes the Sensepoint XCL (http://www.honeywellanalytics.com/en/products/Sensepoint-XCL) for commercial and light-industrial applications. Honeywell's gas detectors are part of the company's broad portfolio of industrial safety products and solutions, which include equipment to protect workers from helmet to boot, including hearing protection, safety harnesses, respiratory and electrical safety equipment, turnout gear for first responders and protective eye-, hand- and footwear.

For more information about Honeywell Industrial Safety, its products and services, visit the website at http://www.honeywellanalytics.com.

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. We also manufacture and sell a broad portfolio of footwear for work, play and outdoor activities, including XtraTufTM and Muck BootTM brand footwear.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally.  Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.  For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell Industrial Safety
Source:Tiziani Whitmyre
