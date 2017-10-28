News By Tag
The Alumni League: Back in Philly This Week, Bringing Rivalry & Goodwill
In just 4 weeks, The Alumni League is already restoring Philadelphia's Basketball Rivalry, but it is about so much more.
This Saturday November 4th, the league comes home to Philadelphia to stay, at FiDonce Gymnasium in Philadelphia, run by Eric Evans, brother of NBA Memphis Grizzlies player Tyreke Evans, and partner of the league. The first 4 weeks of games proved to be successful, and although held at Nexxt Level in Voorhees Township, NJ, turnout was great. With the likes of ex-NBA Chicago Bulls player Flip Murray playing for Mansion against international ex-Pro Player Andre Howard, for Overbrook, competition has been fierce. This past weekend, James Jones aka "Lil Doo" scored a league high of 46 points for West Catholic. As the league stands now, Central and Furness are the teams to beat, however the Season is not yet halfway through. Expect surprises this Saturday afternoon with all teams playing, 6 games in all.
Founder, President and Commissioner, Fahreed Cheatham noted, wcj "The Alumni League was just a vision 2 months ago, but in just 4 weeks, with the help of VP, Elisa O'Keefe-Smith (Diva Docs), I have seen the vision come to life. In acquiring partner Sam Pellom of DASA, we now have real time stats. The Alumni League is setting itself in a class of its own. Now we will be playing all games in Philadelphia, I expect that turnout will be even bigger. I just can't wait." Cheatham will be suiting up for Strawberry Mansion this Saturday. A Mansion alumni, Cheatham is also a former college basketball player with Cheyney University, and a former player with Philadelphia Destroyers. He won MVP of American Professional Basketball League (APBL) in 2013 and 2014.
The buzz is strong about the Alumni League, especially with the unrivalled commitment to doing good for others. The alumni have raised $1000 towards 2 x $500 scholarships for current 12 grade students from each of the schools represented in The Alumni League finals. Additionally, in keeping with the charitable commitment, the league are asking players and spectators to bring a canned good over the next 3 weeks, for The Alumni League Thanksgiving Canned Food Drive. We will donate the cans of food to Philabundance, for those in need.
Looking forward to watching the growth and success of The Alumni League. Definitely the league to watch.
ABOUT THE "ALUMNI LEAGUE"
The Alumni League is headed up by Fahreed Cheatham, and was created with a vision to continue the rich tradition of basketball competition for players 30+. There is an untapped desire amongst many players, to continue to play at a high competitive level, without being pro, well into their 30s and even 40s. The Alumni League seeks to fill that void initially in Philadelphia, and next year expand to other East Coast cities.
