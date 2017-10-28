News By Tag
Eileen Lacerte Accepted into Forbes Real Estate Council
Forbes Real Estate Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in the Real Estate Industry
Eileen Lacerte joins other Forbes Real Estate Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.
Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.
"I'm excited about being accepted into the Forbes Real Estate Council," says Lacerte, whose firm is based in the posh Mauna Lani Resort. Personally responsible for more than $300 million in sales along the Kohala Coast, Lacerte is frequently named year after year among Hawaii's Top 100 Realtors and her firm, Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties, is among the fastest growing real estate companies on island.
"Being named to the Forbes Real Estate Council is a real compliment and validation of decades of hard work," says Lacerte. As owner of Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties, it further cements Lacerte and her luxury boutique firm as leaders in the Kohala Coast real estate market.
Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Eileen Lacerteinto the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."
About Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties:
Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties is a boutique brokerage specializing in luxury wcj oceanfront and resort properties along the Kohala and Kona coasts. Located in the heart of Mauna Lani Resort at the Shops at Mauna Lani, Hawaii Beach and Golf is open seven days a week, 11 hours a day. You can reach them at (808) 880-1290 or online at HawaiiBeachGolf.com.
About Forbes Councils
Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Real EstateCouncil, visit forbesrealestatecouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
