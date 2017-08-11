News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Favorite Cowboy Burgers & BBQ Rebrands for a Better Future –The Hitch Burger Grill
An American Dream Come True
The Hitch owner Ana Karina Suchánek is originally from Mexico. After graduating college with a business degree, she moved to the Inland Empire so that she could learn conversational English – a skill she intended to acquire so she could return home to Mexico and start a lucrative banking career. Upon moving to California, she found herself hired on to Cowboy Burgers & BBQ as a cashier – a perfect opportunity for her to interact with English speaking customers on a daily basis and hone her growing language skills.
However, Karina, and all of those around her, soon learned that she had a knack and love for the restaurant industry. Within 6 months, her boss made her the Manager of Cowboy Burgers & BBQ. And before she knew it, she was managing multiple locations of the Inland Empire restaurant chain. Now, after nearly 20 years of working under another brand, Karina is ready to branch out and show the Inland Empire community what she has to offer.
The Hitch Burger Grill Value – More Than a Great Meal
The Hitch will focus on providing guests with authentic food and recipes, fresh ingredients and an experience like none other. But this new restaurant concept will do more than simply serve up some of the best meals you'll be able to find in the Inland Empire. Karina and her husband, wcj Chris, are firm believers of giving back to the community, and have even founded their own non-profit, Project Boon (https://projectboon.org/
As we like to say, the new Hitch Burger Grill concept is "Where giving back never tasted so good."
For additional commentary from The Hitch Burger Grill or to schedule an interview with Ana Karina Suchánek, please contact Jacqui Villalobos at (909) 980-3232 or email j.villalobos@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse