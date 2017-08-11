News By Tag
PK Fintess' Bryan Clay Inducted Into The 2017 USA Track & Field Hall of Fame
The Olympian hopes his passion for fitness, both on and off the track, inspires others to achieve their goals by giving their best effort.
"It is such an honor to be recognized amongst some of the greatest athletes in US history," says Clay. "The Olympics taught me so many lessons, including to put 100% effort into everything I do, whether that be as a father, a husband, or a business owner. I truly believe that effort is the key to success."
Being a part of the USATF 2017 Hall of Fame is more than just his gold and silver medals, but also his commitment to fitness both on and off the track. During his preparation for the Olympics, Clay trained for hours on end with doctors and coaches by his side giving him the feedback, support, and information he needed to succeed. It was only then that Clay realized the "data divide" within wcj the fitness community. Everywhere he looked, apps and wearables were telling people all kinds of data, but failed to interpret that data into useful information necessary for fitness success.
"Even as an Olympian, as I would go out and train we would get all this data but if I didn't have a coach or scientist there to interpret that data for me, it was worthless," says Clay. Determined to solve this problem, Clay created PK Fitness, a mobile app that measures how hard you're working during a workout. "I was very lucky to have a team by my side interpreting every ounce of data for me, but I wanted everyone to have this as well, not just an Olympic athlete. That's why we created PK Fitness to analyze all the data and metrics for you and give you one simple number instead - your effort score."
Entering into the USATF 2017 Hall of Fame is only the beginning for Clay. He hopes his story motivates and inspires people to give 100% in everything they do. Clay plans to continue his journey in the fitness industry with PK Fitness while spending quality time with his wife, Sarah, and his three children in Glendora, Calif. Clay will be attending the official ceremony at The Armory Track & Field Center in New York City the night of November 2, 2017.
Visit http://www.pkfitness.com/
Media Contact
Madison Leonard
6263356520
madison@pkfitness.com
