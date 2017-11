Supercuts Rockwall offers FREE Haircuts to Rockwall, TX Veterans on 11/08/17

military cut1

Chuck Leblo

-- It's almost Veterans Day, and many companies and organizations try to think of things that help salute or recognize our Veterans. It is a testament to the small businesses in Rockwall Texas as they come together to offer many specials for our Veterans.Dr. Lowrance, a local Dentist, is offering a Free Dental exam and cleaning, and the local Gun Club, Rockwall Gun Club, is offering the ability for non-members that are Veterans, to use their facility.This year, Supercuts Rockwall and Social Kudo have joined up to offer FREE haircuts to Veterans this Wednesday, November 8th at the Supercuts Rockwall location.Chuck Leblo, of Social Kudo and Laila Virani of Supercuts in Rockwall Texas thought this would be a great way to give back to those that served. Chuck, an Army Veteran himself, remembered his first Military haircut and said wcj it was not nearly as stylish as the cuts he gets regularly at Supercuts in Rockwall.The only qualifications are that you must live in Rockwall County and to please bring valid Veteran I.D. to get your Free haircut. This offer is only valid at the Rockwall Texas Supercuts locations at 3035 Ridge Rd Rockwall, Texas 75032 and haircuts may be limited depending upon participation.Visit us at http://www.socialkudo.com