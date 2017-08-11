 
Covine and Sesti, III recognized as Thiel College's October 2017 Students of the Month

Jessa Covine '18, of Cambridge Springs, Pa., and Samuel F. Sesti III '18, of Avalon, Pa., were Thiel College's first Student of the Month honorees for the current academic year.
 
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - Nov. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Jessa Covine '18, of Cambridge Springs, Pa., and Samuel F. Sesti III '18, of Avalon, Pa., were the October Students of the Month for Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania.

Covine is in the accounting and business administration program. She is the captain of the track team and has been named Student-Athlete Advisory Committees athlete of the week twice. She is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and Thiel's business honorary society, Chi Eta Sigma. She is also active in the Global Club and the Outdoor Recreation Club. She has been named to the Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) Dean's List for her first six semesters.

Following graduation, she hopes to begin a career in accounting and pass her CPA exam.

Covine, a 2014 graduate of Maplewood Junior/Senior High School, is the daughter of wcj Bonnie and Frank Covine, of Cambridge Springs, Pa.

Sesti is enrolled in the early childhood/special education program. He is a member of the national education Honorary; Alpha Chi, national academic honorary; Order of Omega, the national Greek life leadership honorary; National Society of Leadership and Success, service honorary Les Lauriers; and the national sophomore academic honorary. He is also active in Kappa Sigma fraternity, Thiel Tomcat Marching Pride, concert band, concert choir, and campus theater productions. He has a 4.0 grade point average and has made the Dean's List for six semesters.

After graduation, Sesti intends to become an elementary or a special education teacher.

Sesti, a 2014 graduate of Northgate Middle/Senior High School, is the son of Janet M. and Samuel F. Sesti Jr., of Avalon, Pa.

The Student of the Month is awarded to seniors. It is among the most prestigious student awards at Thiel College, with only about six ­­­students each semester earning the honor.

About Thiel College

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.

