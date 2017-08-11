News By Tag
Covine and Sesti, III recognized as Thiel College's October 2017 Students of the Month
Jessa Covine '18, of Cambridge Springs, Pa., and Samuel F. Sesti III '18, of Avalon, Pa., were Thiel College's first Student of the Month honorees for the current academic year.
Covine is in the accounting and business administration program. She is the captain of the track team and has been named Student-Athlete Advisory Committees athlete of the week twice. She is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and Thiel's business honorary society, Chi Eta Sigma. She is also active in the Global Club and the Outdoor Recreation Club. She has been named to the Thiel College
Following graduation, she hopes to begin a career in accounting and pass her CPA exam.
Covine, a 2014 graduate of Maplewood Junior/Senior High School, is the daughter of wcj Bonnie and Frank Covine, of Cambridge Springs, Pa.
Sesti is enrolled in the early childhood/special education program. He is a member of the national education Honorary; Alpha Chi, national academic honorary; Order of Omega, the national Greek life leadership honorary; National Society of Leadership and Success, service honorary Les Lauriers; and the national sophomore academic honorary. He is also active in Kappa Sigma fraternity, Thiel Tomcat Marching Pride, concert band, concert choir, and campus theater productions. He has a 4.0 grade point average and has made the Dean's List for six semesters.
After graduation, Sesti intends to become an elementary or a special education teacher.
Sesti, a 2014 graduate of Northgate Middle/Senior High School, is the son of Janet M. and Samuel F. Sesti Jr., of Avalon, Pa.
The Student of the Month is awarded to seniors. It is among the most prestigious student awards at Thiel College, with only about six students each semester earning the honor.
