November 2017
Goodwill Houston's Public Relations Team Brings Home Major Awards

 
 
HOUSTON - Nov. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Public Relations Department of Goodwill Houston received two Silver Quill Awards from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) at their Southern Region Conference, held in Houston October 25-27. "I am very proud of our Public Relations Department. It's great to see them receive international recognition for their high quality work, "said Steve Lufburrow, Goodwill Houston's CEO/President.

The Silver Quill Awards recognize excellence in business communications, and are presented to outstanding professionals who have proven that their communications projects effectively further the goals of their organizations. Entries in this competition are judged against a set of global standards and best practices, by a panel of peer judges from around the world.

Goodwill's 2016 Annual Report won the Award of Merit, and the 2016 Year in Review Video won the coveted Award of Excellence. "I am so happy that we have received accolades from other professional communicators. A global community has said 'Job well done!' and praised our skills in crafting and delivering key messages that help us contribute to the overall success of the organization, said Kym King, VP of Public wcj Relations and Community Engagement at Goodwill Houston.

ABOUT GOODWILL HOUSTON:  Goodwill Houston provides training, education and job opportunities to people with disabilities and other barriers to employment, and in doing so helps to improve the lives of individuals, families and communities. Goodwill Houston strives to be the premier workforce development resource for Greater Houston, based on the excellence of our people and our career services. For more information about store locations, programs, and services, visit www.goodwillhouston.org; facebook.com/GoodwillHoustonOrg; or call 713-692-6221.

Media Contact
Terri B. Parris
PR and Media Relations Manager
713.970.1645
***@goodwillhouston.org
