Goodwill Houston's Public Relations Team Brings Home Major Awards
The Silver Quill Awards recognize excellence in business communications, and are presented to outstanding professionals who have proven that their communications projects effectively further the goals of their organizations. Entries in this competition are judged against a set of global standards and best practices, by a panel of peer judges from around the world.
Goodwill's 2016 Annual Report won the Award of Merit, and the 2016 Year in Review Video won the coveted Award of Excellence. "I am so happy that we have received accolades from other professional communicators. A global community has said 'Job well done!' and praised our skills in crafting and delivering key messages that help us contribute to the overall success of the organization, said Kym King, VP of Public wcj Relations and Community Engagement at Goodwill Houston.
ABOUT GOODWILL HOUSTON: Goodwill Houston provides training, education and job opportunities to people with disabilities and other barriers to employment, and in doing so helps to improve the lives of individuals, families and communities. Goodwill Houston strives to be the premier workforce development resource for Greater Houston, based on the excellence of our people and our career services. For more information about store locations, programs, and services, visit www.goodwillhouston.org; facebook.com/
