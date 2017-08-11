News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Spohrer Dodd is a proud sponsor of BikeCon 2017
Bike safety event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"As personal injury attorneys who handle cases involving bicycle accidents, we have seen the injuries that could have been avoided with proper, functioning safety equipment," said Robert Spohrer, senior partner, president and CEO of Spohrer Dodd. "We are happy to be part of an event like this that is focused on keeping kids safe."
The event is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will take place in the parking lot outside of Sears at the Orange Park Mall. Officers with the Clay County Sheriff's Office will be there wcj to conduct bike safety training. Parents are also encouraged to bring their child's bike along for a free safety inspection.
About Spohrer Dodd
Spohrer Dodd is an elite law firm comprised of seasoned trial attorneys, expert professionals and specialized staff. Their experience, diligence, and creativity allow them to help clients achieve positive legal outcomes in the most challenging and complex personal injury cases, which are often cases that other personal injury law firms are unwilling to undertake. Their team of board-certified trial lawyers, attorneys and staff, the firm's intellectual and financial resources, and their network of specialized experts are dedicated to every case their Jacksonville law firm handles. For more information, visit www.sdlitigation.com/
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse