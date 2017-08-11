News By Tag
Halliecrawford.com Proudly Sponsors Radical Kindness Event
Event proceeds will support Hillside's mental health services and scholarships for children in need
The Radical Kindness event helps bring together people of all ages to share in the power of kindness and positivity. Radical Kindness will be an afternoon of entertainment, inspiration, tasty treats, and the opportunity to practice kindness at their interactive Kindness Stations. Event proceeds will support Hillside's mental health services and scholarships for children in need.
"I am proud to be a sponsor of the Radical Kindness event. Their message truly resonates with me, and my goal is to spread the kindness message to others. With all that wcj is happening in our world, we can all use and give more of it," says Hallie Crawford, Founder and Certified Career Coach at Halliecrawford.com.
About HallieCrawford.com
Hallie Crawford is a certified career coach and founder of HallieCrawford.com. Her team of coaches helps people find their dream job and make it a reality. She is regularly featured as an expert in the media including the Wall Street Journal, CNN, and US News & World Report. Visit her website at http://www.HallieCrawford.com for more information about her team's career coaching services and to sign up for a complimentary consultation at http://www.halliecrawford.com/
