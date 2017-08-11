News By Tag
SunTech Drive named Breakout Cleantech Company of the Year
Colorado Cleantech Industries Association Honors SunTech Drive's Rapid Growth and Innovative Technology
"We are privileged to be included in a group of such impressive clean tech companies," said SunTech Drive's CEO John LoPorto. "Everyone on the SunTech team shares our vision to bring affordable solar power to new applications. Today we are helping with solar water pumping, and we continue on our path to introduce innovative and intelligent PicoGrid products. We help customers harness the power of clean, distributed energy to build a more sustainable energy future. It is very gratifying to all of us to be recognized by a well-respected organization like CCIA for the work that we've done and the passion that we share."
SunTech Drive was recognized for the market launch of their PicoCell product line, which provides intelligent solar power for a wide variety of water pumps, compressors, and fans. Used for applications including livestock well pumping, oil and gas produced water treatment, and aquaculture pond aeration, the PicoCell platform is being deployed for customers across North America, Latin America, Africa and Asia.
"SunTech Drive has entered the global market with a great product and CCIA is excited to recognize their growth as one of this year's Breakout Cleantech Company awards," said Shelly Curtiss, executive director at CCIA. "SunTech Drive represents the exceptional leadership and advanced technology development native to the state of Colorado. They have had a great year with their successful fundraising, market adoption, and company expansion. I'm thrilled that SunTech Drive is headquartered in Colorado, manufactures their products here, and exports worldwide. We look forward to seeing their continued success."
About SunTech Drive
SunTech Drive is focused on bringing clean, reliable solar power to customer applications, providing intelligent solutions that enhance productivity and payback. SunTech's patent-pending technology provides power electronics for the nanogrid power marketplace. The company has developed a platform based on high voltage silicon components and adaptive firmware in place of traditional electromagnetic design concepts. As a result, SunTech Drive's PicoCell controllers are universal and replace multiple system components in one integrated controller. For more information, please visit www.suntechdrive.com
