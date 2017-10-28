 
IBT of Miami wins $12.6 Million Contract with Florida Department of Transportation

 
 
MIAMI - Nov. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- IBT, headquartered in Miami, announced a $12.6 million contract with the Florida Department of Transportation to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety on a section of US 41 from 10th Street to 14th Street in Sarasota.

Expected to be completed in 2020, the work is part of an effort by the FDOT and the city of Sarasota to create a Downtown-Bayfront Connection. The scope of work includes sidewalks, bike lanes, pavement markings and landscaping improvements. The project is part of a program focused on alleviating traffic congestion on US 41 and improving safety for pedestrians.

"To carry out projects with FDOT, we brought on board seasoned infrastructure people well versed in maintaining FDOT wcj compliant projects through competence, experience and to deliver with a sense of urgency to our client," said IBT's Antonio Cabrera.

About IBT

IBT is a business group specialized in the development of public works, implementation of construction projects and equipment for public institutions in Florida. Its solutions are comprehensive and range from engineering, studies, design and construction; to the sale, delivery and installation of equipment with its subsequent training, maintenance and operation. More than 30 years of global experience in the construction world supports the solidity and technical knowledge of IBT, which allows them to offer the highest quality standards in each of their projects and contribute to the development and progress, respecting the environment in a framework of constant innovation. Its headquarters are in Miami, in addition to permanent local offices on four continents. The group's staff is made up of more than 4,500 employees. For more information, visit www.ibtgroup.com

Media Contact
Melissa Lichtenheld
Wragg & Casas Strategic Communications
305-372-1234
***@wraggcasas.com
Source:IBT
Email:***@wraggcasas.com
