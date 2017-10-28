News By Tag
IBT of Miami wins $12.6 Million Contract with Florida Department of Transportation
Expected to be completed in 2020, the work is part of an effort by the FDOT and the city of Sarasota to create a Downtown-Bayfront Connection. The scope of work includes sidewalks, bike lanes, pavement markings and landscaping improvements. The project is part of a program focused on alleviating traffic congestion on US 41 and improving safety for pedestrians.
"To carry out projects with FDOT, we brought on board seasoned infrastructure people well versed in maintaining FDOT wcj compliant projects through competence, experience and to deliver with a sense of urgency to our client," said IBT's Antonio Cabrera.
About IBT
IBT is a business group specialized in the development of public works, implementation of construction projects and equipment for public institutions in Florida. Its solutions are comprehensive and range from engineering, studies, design and construction;
Media Contact
Melissa Lichtenheld
Wragg & Casas Strategic Communications
305-372-1234
***@wraggcasas.com
