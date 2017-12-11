News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The 25th Annual Connecticut Pet Expo returns this year at a New Pet Friendly Facility!
Family Pet Shows, who host several expos in New York and Pennsylvania, are designed to educate and entertain the public about the wonderful world of pets. Featuring many pet vendors, educational and entertaining performances, special attractions, opportunities to have hands-on experiences with different animals, information on pet adoptions and outstanding shopping for pet lovers and their pets.
The Connecticut Pet Expo is expected to draw thousands of attendees over the 2-day event. In addition to being pet friendly this year, there are many NEW entertaining and educational animal acts at this year's show.
Some of this year's highlights are:
· NEW! - Attendees are allowed to bring their well-behaved leashed pet to the expo. This year for the first time ever, pet parents can bring their well behaved leashed pets to the expo! Pets must be leashed (6ft. leashes only), well behaved and up to date on vaccinations.
· NEW! - Rainforest Reptile Show – an exciting, fascinating adventure through the rare and endangered reptile world! Many exotic reptiles will be slithering around at the show, including alligators, snakes, lizards, turtles and more. Reptile and wildlife experts talking about all kinds of our scaly reptilian friends.
· NEW - Parade of Breeds- Participate with your dog in the Parade of Breeds to be held on Saturday Nov 11 of the show. Open to dogs 6 months and older.
· NEW - Horizon Wings Birds of Prey Educational Presentation - Learn the characteristics and behaviors of these majestic birds. Bird enthusiasts can also learn about the secret lives of Owls.
· NEW - Top Hat and Tails - K-9 Musical Freestyle and Frisbee Introduction - Forget about DWTS! It's Dancing With Your Dogs! A wonderful display of communication and relationship between dog and handler set to music. A big crowd pleaser!
· Gail Mirabella and The Dynamo Dogs Variety Act! You can teach your old do new tricks – these veteran-performing dogs will knock the spectators socks off with their Trick Dog Show Routine, Frisbee Dog Acrobatics and dynamite performances!
· East Hartford K9 Police - K9 Demonstrations are designed to portray the skill involved in the work performed by the K9 team on a daily basis. These demonstrations also give children and adults an opportunity to gain knowledge about the K9 Unit.
· Connecticut Emergency Animal Response Team – will be doing a first aid demonstration showing ways owners can help their pets when an emergency happens.
· TICA Championship Cat Show – for cat lovers who have never been to a cat show, this is a purrific way to see all different breeds of cats up close!
"We are looking forward to continuing the Connecticut Pet show, with some improvements and additional shows within our show! First and foremost we have moved the show to a pet friendly facility so now pet parents can bring their well behaved leashed pets with them," said Dennis Garetano of Family Pet Shows. "And we always highly endorse responsible pet wcj ownership at our family and pet friendly pet expos."
The Connecticut Pet Expo will be held on Saturday, November 11, from 10am-8pm and on Sunday, November 12, from 10 am-5pm. Admission is $10.00 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under. 3 and under are admitted free.
For additional information or vendor space call (631) 423-0620 or email us at dennis@familypetshows.com or visit our website www.familypetshows.com.
For press inquires or to set up an interview with Dennis or Karen Garetano of Family Pet Shows or one of the animal experts that will be at the show, please contact Nancy Hassel at (631) 446-1105 or email Nancy@AmericanPetProfessionals.com.
About Family Pet Shows:
Family Pet Shows, formerly known as The Horse and Pet Expo, a family owned and operated company run by Karen and Dennis Garetano and their son Joe Garetano. In 1994, after years of publishing Horseworld USA magazine, they thought of the idea to host a horse expo in Pennsylvania and held their first show in 1994 Fort Washington, PA. After two years of successfully hosting the first horse expo, they expanded the show to include other pets and changed the name to Horse and Pet Expo and began adding new locations. The company now hosts seven different pet expos annually in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania drawing in crowds of thousands of pet lovers to each of their shows. Karen and Dennis have always been dedicated to making the shows educational, fun, importance of responsible pet ownership, entertaining with talent of various pet and human acts and having many pet vendors and rescue groups. They graciously offer free booth space to 501 c 3 rescue and adoption groups to help save many animal lives. Unlike some pet shows, the majority of the floor space is devoted to entertainment and educational program presented by their various acts. They strive on making this truly a family and pet friendly pet show in every venue.
Media Contact
nancy@americanpetprofessionals.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse