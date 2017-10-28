 
Riveroak Fitness partners with Operation Puerto Rico to raise funds on Nov 11

Join Riveroak Fitness and Operation Puerto Rico Strong on November 11th to raise money and have a workout (optional) to support the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico. All monies raised will be donated to the Ricky Martin Foundation for Puerto Rico.
 
 
Operation Puerto Rico Strong
Operation Puerto Rico Strong
 
ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Nov. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- "Operation Puerto Rico (OPS) began with the small idea of trying to help the humanitarian crisis Puerto Rico is facing. Initially partnering with Highland Brewing we organized a donation drive drop off for two days" explained Ginolly Rodriguez.

"Thanks to Highland Brewing, the media and the community of Asheville, it was a huge success. In addition, we also, we also raised funds for a no-kill animal shelter that lost everything called Save A Sato"

"Thanks to you, we can continue the momentum, raise awareness and support for the island of Puerto Rico.  We're Partnering with Nico Maverick at Riveroak Fitness and have established another fantastic fundraising event on Saturday, 11/11/17 at 11 am at the Riveroak Fitness Training Studio."

"This 45-minute thriller of a workout will be packed with energy & functional movements geared towards all levels of fitness with an emphasis on core stability and total body engagement. This is fitness for life! All proceeds will be towards Hurricane Relief" explained Nico Maverick.

"We're humbled to be a part of the humanitarian effort to support the victims of the hurricane devastation."

About Operation Puerto Rico Strong (OPS)

Operation Puerto Rico Strong was launched to aid those on the island who have been affected by Hurricane Maria.  As we continue to raise funds and support, we continue to examine and work with those relief organizations that are actively on the ground.  For more information, please do not hesitate to contact Ginolly Rodriguez at gmrodz86@gmail.com

About Riveroak Fitness

Riveroak Fitness is a small boutique fitness studio.  To us, fitness is about embracing what we have and the abilities that make us who we are. It's about looking in that mirror and feeling not only confident about our appearance but more importantly, our soul. We believe in a holistic approach to bettering ourselves and building off of the roots that make us, us.  Care to be human?™  For more information visit https://www.riveroakfitness.com

Ricky wcj Martin Foundation of Puerto Rico

The Ricky Martin Foundation team on the ground is already working with the local government, local volunteers and the First Lady of Puerto Rico to provide urgently needed food, water, clothing and medical supplies. Next week, thanks to our corporate partners, we're sending relief planes full of the most urgently needed supplies, and partnering with Music For Relief and We Care Solar to provide solar suitcases filled with light & hope to our communities, which are literally in the dark. For the long-term, we'll partner with Habitat for Humanity once rebuilding is able to start, just like we did after the tsunami in Thailand and the earthquake in Haiti.  For more information visit https://www.youcaring.com/peopleofpuertorico-957793

Source:Riveroak Fitness
