 
News By Tag
* Hip Hop Rapper Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Multimedia
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Manhattan
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
October 2017
31302928


The Fire Spitting Sexy Rapper Lia Givencghy

Draggin It. The Newest Single Exclusively On All Music Outlets
 
 
Lia Nov 2017 flyer
Lia Nov 2017 flyer
MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Nov. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- HLM Media along with Military Grind presents a Gordo Concert starring Lia Givenchy on Friday, November 3, 2017 at the H-Loft… 226 W. 145th Street, NYC.  Doors open at 8 pm and showtime starts at 9 pm sharp.

The star of the show, Lia Givenchy is a hard core, sexy rapper.  Her music hits you hard in the face with explosive, infectious beats that always have the crowds jumping.  Lia made a lane for herself with her smash hit single, "Palm Reader" and "Draggin It" along with her anticipated mix tape entitled "The Lia Givenchy Project" on Apple Music and other musical outlets.

The crowds who have seen her in action at the Underground Music Showcase hosted by Atlantic Records and other exclusive events worldwide can attest that she is the boss wcj on stage leaving you wanting more.

This is the event not to be missed hosted by Jason Bourne, music by DJ Chase and sponsored by Soul Gemz Entertainment.

All Press/Media Inquiries for event:  Contact@levelsmanagement.com www.HLMMedia.com

Bookings for Lia Givenchy: LiaGivenchybookings@gmail.com

Contact
Lia Givenchy and Tuesday Entertainment
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Tuesday Entertainment
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Hip Hop Rapper Music
Industry:Multimedia
Location:Manhattan - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Media Queen PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share