The Fire Spitting Sexy Rapper Lia Givencghy
Draggin It. The Newest Single Exclusively On All Music Outlets
The star of the show, Lia Givenchy is a hard core, sexy rapper. Her music hits you hard in the face with explosive, infectious beats that always have the crowds jumping. Lia made a lane for herself with her smash hit single, "Palm Reader" and "Draggin It" along with her anticipated mix tape entitled "The Lia Givenchy Project" on Apple Music and other musical outlets.
The crowds who have seen her in action at the Underground Music Showcase hosted by Atlantic Records and other exclusive events worldwide can attest that she is the boss wcj on stage leaving you wanting more.
This is the event not to be missed hosted by Jason Bourne, music by DJ Chase and sponsored by Soul Gemz Entertainment.
