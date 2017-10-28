Kent State University's Graduate School of Management on Princeton Review's Best Business Schools

Contact

-- Kent State University's Graduate School of Management is one of 267 outstanding on-campus MBA programs as part of the Princeton's Review's Best Business Schools: 2018 Edition.The Princeton's Review's business school profiles have sections on academics, student life, admissions information and graduates' employment data. The profiles also have five categories of ratings that The Princeton Review tallies based on institutional data it collected during the 2016-17 academic year and its on-campus MBA student survey."We recommend Kent State University's Graduate School of Management as one of the best to earn an MBA," said Robert Franek, senior vice president and publisher at the Princeton Review. "We chose the 267 on-campus MBA programs schools on this last based on our high regard for their academics and our assessment of institutional data from the schools.""The College of Business Administration offers academically outstanding degrees and we are honored to be recognized by the Princeton Review," said Deborah F. Spake, Ph.D., dean of the College of Business Administration. "The College strives to provide a high-quality education to students at every stage of life through an enlightening academic curriculum."The Princeton Review does not rank the on-campus MBA programs from 1 to 267, or name one business school best overall. Instead, Best Business Schools 2018 has 18 ranking lists of the top 10 on-campus MBA programs in various categories. Seventeen of the 18 lists are based entirely or partly on The Princeton Review's surveys of students attending the schools. One list is based solely on institutional data.###Kent State University's College of Business Administration is among the fewer than 1% of business schools worldwide to obtain dual wcj AACSB accreditation in both business and accounting. The College enrolls more than 4,000 students and boasts 10 undergraduate majors, 13 minors and a Professional Sales Certificate program; master's degrees in accounting, business administration (MBA and EMBA), business analytics, and economics; as well as a Ph.D. program with concentrations in accounting, finance, information systems, management and marketing.The Kent State College of Business Administration ranks among the top 100 public business undergraduate programs in theand 45among the top undergraduate business schools in the country in 2016 bybased on an employer survey of how well schools prepared students for jobs. In addition, the College is ranked as one of the nation's Best Business Schools by, and Tier One for both MBA and Executive MBA programs in North America by. The College is committed to sustainability as aadvanced signatory and is recognized by theas a top university for professional sales education.