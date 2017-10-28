 
Nigel Farage to Speak at Mines and Money London

 
 
LONDON - Nov. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Mines and Money London will be hosting former leader of UKIP, Nigel Farage at this year's show and will join 200+ speakers including Robert Friedland, Peter Grosskopf and Arron Banks.

Evaluating the geopolitical consequences of Brexit and Trump: What are the opportunities for the commodities markets?

Nigel Farage, Leader of the UK Independence Party 2006 to 2009 and 2010 to 2016

Arron Banks, co-founder of EU Leave campaign and investor in Gold, Uranium and Diamond mines

Moderator: Jim Mellon, Founder, The Master Investor

Mines and Money London is Europe's premier investment mining show which happens every year and attracts over 2000 mining executives and institutional investors.

This year's show will look at 3 key theme, innovation, exploration and collaboration. The event wcj will help mining companies identify new investment opportunities in the mining sector from leading institutional investors.

The show will once again bring Mining and investment professionals to do business and connect with new business partners using our matchmaking tools, the exhibition and daily social events including the prestigious Gala Dinner & Awards. This is where deals get done.

Event dates are 27-30 November and will take place at Business Design Centre.

You can download the programme here: https://london.minesandmoney.com/programme-download/.

You can view the full speaker line up here: https://london.minesandmoney.com/speakers/ .

Mines and Money

https://london.minesandmoney.com

About Mines and Money

Mines and Money is the leading international event series for capital-raising and mining investment and has brought together thousands of miners, financiers and industry professionals under the one roof and has generated millions of dollars in new business, deals and opportunities.
