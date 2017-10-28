News By Tag
United® Real Estate | Premier Acquires Equity Partners to Accelerate Growth
Broker and owner of the United Real Estate | Premier office, Steven Batitto, recruited top agents Ron Chronister, Christine Singhass, Keith Snider and Jon Snow to assist in accelerating the speed of agent growth. The addition and value of Chronister, Singhass, Snider and Snow to the United Premier office as equity partners has been felt immediately. These four partners bring credibility and an overwhelming enthusiasm for the brand that immediately resonated with all the United Premier agents as the brokerage continues to accelerate its growth. As top agents in the Fredericksburg market, the addition of these top performers will help to improve the name recognition for United among local and surrounding real estate agents.
With over 10 years of experience in the real estate industry, Snow has had the honor of receiving Top Producer every year from 2008 through 2015. His dedication to serve his clients and agents through a strong work ethic will make him a valuable asset to the agents. Similarly, Snider possesses the many attributes that will make him a leader among the agents such as a developing a high-quality professional network, market knowledge and dedication to helping each agent grow their business. Since 2009, Singhass has spent her career helping to recruit, train and motivate REALTORS©. Her leadership skills and qualities have allowed her to develop business opportunities for past brokerages and her addition to the Premier office as the new principal broker will help to enhance the United brand in the Fredericksburg market.
"I attribute our recent success to the great emphasis we placed on formulating relationships between our team and agents in the real estate industry," said Batitto. "The United model is built on value, opportunity and an agent-centric focus. Chronister, Singhass, Snider and Snow realized the culture and opportunity the United model brings to agents and, after building a foundational relationship, we knew they would all be a great fit within our operation. Since joining United Premier the atmosphere of the office and our agents has been full of energy and excitement for what the future holds. Their partnership will help in the recruiting of future agents and will continue to increase wcj the value of the company."
"I have been a licensed real estate agent in Virginia for 13 years," said Chronister. "During that time, I have owned my own brokerage, owned a title company and a real estate re-development company. Although, I have held my license at other local brokerages, I am most excited about the opportunities at United Real Estate. It is the only real estate model I have ever seen that has the ability to disrupt the entire industry and give back to the agents that help build the brokerage at the same time. These are exciting times in real estate and I am looking forward to changing as many lives of hard-working agents as possible."
"United Real Estate is in a unique position nationwide to not only help real estate agents sell more homes and earn more on each sale, but also to bring in true equity and management partners to help us grow even faster," said Peter Giese, president of United Real Estate. "I am not only pleased to have them join United, but also to give them the opportunity to own part of one of the already largest and fastest growing real estate companies in the greater Fredericksburg market."
Agents interested in learning about career opportunities can contact United Real Estate | Premier at 540-369- 4456, or visit JoinUnitedPremier.com. To learn more about United Real Estate's franchise opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606.
