Precision Door Service of St. Louis Welcomes A New Partner/Owner

 
 
ST. LOUIS - Nov. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Precision Door Service of St. Louis, a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers, is pleased to announce the company's new partnership/ownership. Clark Wolfsberger is joining existing owners Sean Patty and Tim Ewing at the helm of Precision Door Service of St. Louis. Sean states, "Tim and I are excited to have Clark as our partner in the business. We look forward to a long term and very profitable future."

Precision Door Service of St. Louis proudly serves customers in the following areas:  St. Charles County, Jefferson County, Warren County, St. Clair County, Monroe County, St. Louis City, and St. Louis County.

About the new partner/owner
  Clark Wolfsberger has over 25 years of business experience in a wide range of different industries. Clark started in the Sports Marketing world in Dallas, Texas where he represented athletes and promoted, organized, and sold sporting events across the country. His client list consisted of companies like Anheuser Busch,Volkswagon, Evian Water, and SAB Miller. Clark then returned home to Saint Louis where he became president of his family business United Food and Packaging. He grew sales from $75 million to $123 million within a 10 year period.  After the sale of UF&P, Clark started his own beverage company, Energybrew LLC, and introduced three national beverages and one international beverage. The energy drink he developed and partnered with Nelly, the famous STL hip-hop artist, can still be purchased throughout Europe. Clark graduated with an advertising degree from Southern Methodist University with a minor in psychology.

You can rely on Precision Door Service of St. Louis to provide the type of service you would expect from a locally owned company, while enjoying the security that doing business with a national franchise company can bring.
Visit the website wcj for more information, coupons, and special discount offers.
http://precisiongaragedoorstl.com/
Make the right decision. Call Precision. Phone: (314) 558-4427

About Precision Door Service
With 89 locations servicing more than 1000 doors per day, Precision Door Service is the nation's leading garage door repair company. Precision Door Service provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers.
The Precision Door Service mission is to provide outstanding garage door repair service and complete customer satisfaction. "We fix garage doors right!"

Contact
Suzanne Odisho
***@precisiondoor.net
Source:Precision Door Service of St. Louis
