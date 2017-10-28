News By Tag
Device Solutions Launches Next Generation Cellio LoRa Transceivers for Affordable, Reliable and S
Device Solutions Cellio LoRa long-range low-power wireless transceivers are ideal for wide area, long range, end-to-end monitoring and control for agriculture, cold chain, gas distribution, transportation, and industrial applications
The Cellio ecosystem provides end-to-end turnkey out-of-the-box cellular connectivity, hardware, software, and cloud storage, analytics, dashboarding, mobile apps, and alerts
Device Solutions Inc today announced the availability of the next generation Cellio LoRa long-range low-power wireless transceivers for wide area, long range, end-to-end monitoring and control for agriculture, cold chain, gas distribution, transportation, and many other industrial applications.
Cellio is suited for single locations as well extensive enterprise configurations where there may be upwards of millions of sensors and controls connected to equipment across the continent. Partnered with cellular carriers and back-end cloud platforms, sensor instrumentation companies, and technology core companies - full enterprise-level-
Easy to install, the Cellio ecosystem enables companies to gain unprecedented visibility into their operations and assets on a continuous basis. For many companies this means moving from clipboards, paper and pencil to near real-time information of inventories, process parameters, and alert conditions across the enterprise all day every day.
"We have worked with many enterprise solution companies in the past but we have rarely had the privilege to represent a company that truly provides everything needed for a successful enterprise deployment out of the box while also allowing the full spectrum of customization options," said Jim Friedrich, President and CEO, EnVision Enterprise Solutions. "It's hard to wrap your head around how extensible the Cellio platform truly is until you see it wcj for yourself."
Cellio transceivers use LoRa wireless technology (Long Range 915 MHz) to connect sensors and controllers wirelessly to the cloud. The newest generation of Cellio LoRa Transceivers provide:
• Internal wireless antenna – greater than 1 mile Line of Sight
• 4-5 years of operation on single 9VDC lithium battery
• Support for 4-20mA sensors
• Real time alert/fault detection and notifications
• Waterproof and dustproof enclosure (IP68)
• 1-wire sensor support
"Our newest Cellio LoRa Transceiver integrates features and capabilities that our customers have been seeking," explains Bob Witter, CEO of Device Solutions. "The Cellio ecosystem has expanded to meet the needs of a broadening array of verticals while maintaining a 'loosely coupled' architecture to allow for maximum flexibility. We are quite pleased with the feedback we are receiving from the range of companies using Cellio. We feel like we are in the right place in the market at the right time."
About Device Solutions and Cellio
Device Solutions is led by Bob Witter, Chris Lamb and Keith Anderson and committed to providing wireless and mobile device consulting, design, and development for embedded products. In its 14-year history, Device Solutions has successfully created many products that impact daily life. Examples of products on the market include: a mechanism to control a car's ignition through breathalyzer, wireless utility monitoring, an implanted heart device that serves those awaiting transplant, wearable electronics, and a non-interventional wristband to aid children with autism and ADHD. In 2012, the partners decided to invest in Cellio, an IoT/M2M/IIoT product, which simplifies connecting many types of sensors to the network. Cellio is designed to address the unique requirements identified across the variety of industries needing to monitor remote assets.
For more information on Device Solutions, Cellio, Partners, contact:
Brent Ward, VP Business Development, Cellio www.device-solutions.com
Contact
Mark Shapiro
SRS Tech PR
***@srs-techpr.com
