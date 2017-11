Inland Valley News Announces the 20th Celebration of Excellence Awards Gala and Scholarship Dinner

The Inland Valley News and Shining Glory Publications will host their annual Celebration of Excellence Awards, to be held Saturday, November 18, 2017, starting 5:30pm at The Doubletree by Hilton Ontario Airport.

20th Annual Celebration of Excellence Awards Gala & Scholarship Dinner

-- Now in its 20th year, honoring excellence in the Inland Empire,will host hundreds of the Inland Empire's most influential business, political, faith-based and community leaders, as they celebrate the outstanding work and achievements of individuals and organizations — along with many "unsung heroes" who have made the biggest positive impact in service to Inland Empire communities.This year's theme "aims to bridge this generation of leaders with the movers and shakers of tomorrow.Proceeds from this event will benefit the Inland Valley Scholars Program, providing college scholarships and mentoring to outstanding students from low socio-economic communities.At this year's event they are pleased to introduce:, providing preventative education and awareness around pancreatic related illnesses to underserved communities and populations that are historically prone to inadequate healthcare.Date: Saturday, November 18, 2017VIP Reception - 5:30pmAwards Gala, Dinner and Program - 7:00pmTICKETS wcj - http://www.coegala.org/ See overview of last years Educational Leadership Award recipient Laura Abernathy ManchaHardy Brown, Jr.Executive Director, Black Voice FoundationTrustee, San Bernardino County Board of EducationCharlene Usher, Esq.Founding Partner, Usher Law Group, LLCBarbara BabcockBabcock PartnersBurnis SimonExecutive Director, The Hafif FoundationMichael McKay & FamilyMcKay's MortuariesDr. Marsha Mouton, DDSLaTijera DentalBetrayn & Ardelphia DrinkardCo-Founders, Foster Care Resource GroupChristy MacFounder, Ladies of the Inland Empirefor Strong CommunitiesRoy DennisFounder & Executive DirectorUrban Ballroom ConservatoryOlivia NashStudent & Community VolunteerThe Celebration of Excellence Gala is one of the Inland Empire's most prestigious events. The Inland Empire's most influential business, political, faith-based and community leaders come together to celebrate the outstanding work and achievements of individuals and organizations — along with many "unsung heroes" who have made the biggest positive impact in service to Inland Empire communities. Learn more at http://www.coegala.org/The Inland Valley News has been providing a voice for the issues that are most important to the heart of the Inland Valley communities since 1992. Published by Tommy and Kim Morrow, the IVN aims to challenge conventional throught by moving their audiences to take a more active role on the issues that shape the communities they live in. Learn more at https://www.inlandvalleynews.com/