Inland Valley News Announces the 20th Celebration of Excellence Awards Gala and Scholarship Dinner

The Inland Valley News and Shining Glory Publications will host their annual Celebration of Excellence Awards, to be held Saturday, November 18, 2017, starting 5:30pm at The Doubletree by Hilton Ontario Airport.
 
 
20th Annual Celebration of Excellence Awards Gala & Scholarship Dinner
20th Annual Celebration of Excellence Awards Gala & Scholarship Dinner
 
UPLAND, Calif. - Nov. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Now in its 20th year, honoring excellence in the Inland Empire, The Celebration of Excellence Awards Gala & Scholarship Dinner  will host hundreds of the Inland Empire's most influential business, political, faith-based and community leaders, as they celebrate the outstanding work and achievements of individuals and organizations — along with many "unsung heroes" who have made the biggest positive impact in service to Inland Empire communities.

This year's theme "Continuing the Legacy" aims to bridge this generation of leaders with the movers and shakers of tomorrow.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Inland Valley Scholars Program, providing college scholarships and mentoring to outstanding students from low socio-economic communities.

At this year's event they are pleased to introduce: The Morrow Pancreatic Health Foundation, providing preventative education and awareness around pancreatic related illnesses to underserved communities and populations that are historically prone to inadequate healthcare.

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2017
VIP Reception - 5:30pm
Awards Gala, Dinner and Program - 7:00pm
TICKETS wcj - http://www.coegala.org/

See overview of last years Educational Leadership Award recipient Laura Abernathy Mancha

https://youtu.be/2eMqqjwSANg



2017 Celebration of Excellence Nominees

Excellence In Educational Administration
Hardy Brown, Jr.
Executive Director, Black Voice Foundation
Trustee, San Bernardino County Board of Education

Excellence In Jurisprudence
Charlene Usher, Esq.
Founding Partner, Usher Law Group, LLC

Excellence In Community Advocacy
Barbara Babcock
Babcock Partners

Publisher's Choice Award
Burnis Simon
Executive Director, The Hafif Foundation

Excellence In Business
Michael McKay & Family
McKay's Mortuaries

Excellence In Holistics Medicine
Dr. Marsha Mouton, DDS
LaTijera Dental

Excellence in Community Service Nominees
Betrayn & Ardelphia Drinkard
Co-Founders, Foster Care Resource Group

Christy Mac
Founder, Ladies of the Inland Empire
for Strong Communities

Roy Dennis
Founder & Executive Director
Urban Ballroom Conservatory

Olivia Nash
Student & Community Volunteer

ABOUT THE CELEBRATION OF EXCELLENCE

The Celebration of Excellence Gala is one of the Inland Empire's most prestigious events.  The Inland Empire's most influential business, political, faith-based and community leaders come together to celebrate the outstanding work and achievements of individuals and organizations — along with many "unsung heroes" who have made the biggest positive impact in service to Inland Empire communities. Learn more at http://www.coegala.org/

ABOUT INLAND VALLEY NEWS

The Inland Valley News has been providing a voice for the issues that are most important to the heart of the Inland Valley communities since 1992. Published by Tommy and Kim Morrow, the IVN aims to challenge conventional throught by moving their audiences to take a more active role on the issues that shape the communities they live in.  Learn more at https://www.inlandvalleynews.com/

