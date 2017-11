Buy fine jewellery with Bitcoin at TheFineFinder.com

The Fine Finder accepts Bitcoin

Contact

Rafael Schouchana

***@thefinefinder.com Rafael Schouchana

End

--, the London-based online jewellery boutique, is proud to acceptas a payment method. The company is the first member of the National Association of Jewellers to adopt the technology and join the cryptocurrency age.Bitcoin is the first and most popular cryptocurrency, and all payments are processed by BitPay.Bitcoin is a form of digital currency, created and held electronically. Bitcoins aren't printed, like pounds, dollars or euros, by Central Banks – they're mined by people and businesses, running computers all around the world, using software that solves mathematical problems.Anyone can send any amount of bitcoin anywhere, anytime, for minimal transaction fees.Bitcoin is stored in digital wallets that users can have almost anywhere — their smartphones, computers, or even external drives. Since it does not reveal customers' personal information, it is an extremely secure payment method which eliminates fraud and chargeback risks.– Rafael Schouchana, CEOis the first online boutique in Europe specialised in Brazilian fine and contemporary jewellery. Established in 2016 by Rafael Schouchana, the son of Brazilian jewellers, the company focuses on curated collections made by established brands, such asand. All jewellery sold by The Fine Finder is tested and certified in Brazil and in the United Kingdom.Visit https://thefinefinder.com BitPay provides powerful integrations for businesses to add bitcoin as a payment method. With BitPay, businesses can accept bitcoin and get paid in US Dollars, Euros, GBP, CAD, and more, straight to a bank account.Over 60,000 businesses and organizations including Microsoft, Adyen, Gyft, Shopify, TigerDirect, and Virgin Galactic trust BitPay to enable bitcoin payments.