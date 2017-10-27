News By Tag
Asbestos Awareness Volunteers Recognised in 2017 SafeWork NSW Awards
Retirees Geoff and Karen Wicks dedicate their retirement to saving lives with Betty The ADRI House - an asbestos education house on wheels educating communities about the dangers of asbestos in and around homes.
During the 14th annual SafeWork NSW Awards ceremony held recently, the contribution of volunteers Geoff and Karen Wicks in raising awareness of the dangers of asbestos in communities was honoured with a unique award presented by Peter Dunphy, Executive Director of SafeWork NSW and founding Chair of the Asbestos Education Committee.
This special award was presented in recognition of the couple's unique five-year commitment and dedicated voluntary service to the community in their roles as chauffers and curators of "Betty – The ADRI House".
Betty, a purpose built mobile model house the size of a caravan is a practical and engaging tool that increases awareness of the dangers of asbestos and drives traffic to asbestosawareness.com.au and Betty is Australia's only community education tool designed to demonstrate the multiple locations where asbestos might be found in and around homes to educate homeowners, renovators and tradies about how to identify, manage and dispose of asbestos safely.
Since Betty was launched in 2012, Geoff and Karen Wicks have been dedicated to the cause, travelling more than 50,000 kilometres to exhibit Betty at more than 200 health and community events, and distribute more than 130,000 brochures, engage with more than 150 councils, 7,000 renovation students, 4,000 conference delegates and conducted more than 180 media events.
Betty consistently drives over one-third of annual traffic to asbestosawareness.com.au and during Betty tours during Asbestos Awareness Month (November), daily visits to the website increase by as much as 193%.
In acknowledging the couple's achievement, Peter Dunphy said, with asbestos remaining in one in every three Australian homes built or renovated prior to 1987, the extraordinary commitment of Geoff and Karen Wicks in raising awareness of the dangers of asbestos throughout the hundreds of communities they visit with Betty, deserves this special recognition.
"Although there's no known safe level of exposure to asbestos fibres, we know that the greater the exposure to fibres, the greater the risk to health and wcj of developing asbestos-related diseases.
"Education is critical to prevention, and over the past five years Geoff and Karen's unique voluntary commitment has enabled us to greatly increase awareness about the dangers of asbestos from cities to remote regions among homeowners, renovators and tradies across hundreds of communities.
"While the SafeWork NSW Awards are designed to recognise the concerted efforts and commitments of business and individuals in improving safety and injury management throughout NSW, the efforts of this dedicated couple to inform communities about asbestos deserves special recognition,"
"Thanks to Geoff and Karen, Betty's potentially life-saving message has been delivered into the homes of every community Betty visits and none of this would have been possible, without them," said Mr Dunphy.
Having toured throughout NSW, VIC, QLD, SA and the NT, in 2017 Geoff, Karen and Betty are now on tour in Tasmania visiting a further 28 communities between 29 October and 25 November to educate homeowners, renovators and tradies about the dangers of asbestos and how to manage it safely as part of National Asbestos Awareness Month.
