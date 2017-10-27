News By Tag
Professional Association launches Project Management consulting service
Silicon Valley organizations can tap into expertise in multiple industries
The 1500-member professional association founded in 2003 includes many highly-experienced consultants. The majority have domain experience in computers, information technology, and software. Other industry backgrounds include banking, health care, non-profits, and transportation.
"In the pre-launch phase, PM World landed clients in digital marketing and education, and prospects in enterprise infrastructure, semiconductor capital equipment, and telecommunications. In the past month, the number of PM World members joining the consulting ranks has doubled," said Jacky Hood, wcj Director of PM World Corporate Services.
Organizations interested in PM World consulting services will find that the consultants are affordable. They quickly assess needs, gain consensus on action plans, and implement practical solutions immediately. These organizations can find more information at http://www.fielddaysolutions.com/
About Project Management World
Project Management World is a professional association with more than 1500 members. It has furthered the careers of project and program managers since 2004. The organization's mission is to enhance the careers of project managers, program managers, project coordinators, and those aspiring to these positions.
Contact
Pablo Chu
***@fielddaysolutions.com
