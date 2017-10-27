 
News By Tag
* Family
* Aging
* Father. Son
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mesa
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
October 2017
3130292827

Brighton Publishing releases "A Family Affair" by William Schwenn

"William Schwenn delivers a colorful and heartfelt one-of-a-kind true story that speaks from and to the heart, and at one point or another is everyone's story."
 
 
A Family Affair
A Family Affair
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Family
Aging
Father. Son

Industry:
Books

Location:
Mesa - Arizona - US

Subject:
Products

MESA, Ariz. - Nov. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Brighton Publishing LLC is pleased to announce the eBook release of A Family Affair from author William Schwenn. The book is now available in eBook from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other eBook retailers. The print edition is scheduled for an early 2018 release and distributed by Ingram, the world's largest book wholesale distributor. It will also be available worldwide through the Espresso Book Machine Network.

Synopsis: 'Closeness' in a family can be dicey. When pressure wears the mask of love, for example.

A career-driven Dad, a worry-worn Mom, and an adventurous only-child son. A formula for fun, tension, and—a crash or two.

Three head-strong individuals meet their match in a quiet, willful daughter-in-law. By fits and starts, the foursome weave incompatible paths that strain the fabric of their mutual wcj devotion.

Sometimes getting from 'A' to 'B' in family life requires side trips through 'Y' and 'Z'. Getting lost along the way is usually par for the course.

The author boldly unfolds this true story, inviting readers to laugh and wince, recalling bits and pieces of their own past.

Forming and keeping a family can be easy, irksome, exhausting and fun—but always tricky. In the end, like it or not, the search for answers to life's most irritatingly basic, inevitable questions goes through the heart.

"With an engaging and disarming charisma, author William Schwenn delivers a colorful and heartfelt one-of-a-kind, true story that speaks from and to the heart," said Brighton Publishing.

William (Skip) Schwenn is a retired Clerk of a federal bankruptcy court. Skip and his wife Mary, reside in the mountains of North Carolina in the company of their loving dogs.

His first book, Blackie "An Odyssey of Furry Hearts" was released in 2014, followed by Dogs of Meadowbrook in 2016. Avid whitewater kayaking enthusiasts, Skip and Mary admittedly maintain a lifestyle that solidly revolves around mutually rewarding activities with their furry partners. They are devoted to enhancing the welfare of dogs.

In a departure from his previous books, Skip now turns his talented pen to a heartfelt story of laughter and tears, that is at one point or another, is everyone's story.

www.brightonpublishing.com

Contact
Don McGuire
***@brightonpublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@brightonpublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Family, Aging, Father. Son
Industry:Books
Location:Mesa - Arizona - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brighton Publishing LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share