Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
October 2017
3130292827

Lennar Launches First Homes for Sale in Reflections at Heritage El Dorado Hills

 
 
Reflections just launched its first phase of active adult new homes for sale.
Reflections just launched its first phase of active adult new homes for sale.
 
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. - Nov. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Last weekend Lennar Sacramento launched the first phase release of new homes for sale at their highly sought-after Reflections, the newest community of homes at the Heritage El Dorado Hills masterplan. Reflections offers active adults aged 55 and better a great opportunity to own a new home designed specifically with their lifestyle in mind. These beautiful homes offer Lennar's incredible Everything's Included® features, Thoughtful Design℠details and great community amenities.

"We released this highly anticipated first phase of new homes at Reflections for sale early, due to high demand," said Michelle Velky, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "We've continued to see the desire for new homes created specifically for active adults rise, and are thrilled to be able to offer more neighborhoods in our El Dorado Hills masterplan that offers homeshoppers unmatched opportunity. Our residences here embody the perfect combination of Thoughtful Design℠details, valuable standard features,a stunning location and a resort-inspired lifestyle to match."

Reflections at Heritage El Dorado Hills presents homeshoppers with a distinctive collection of five single-story floorplans to choose from. These flexible home designs range in size from approximately 1,137 to 1,650 square feet, two to three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The first phase of home sales will enjoy pre-model prices available for only a limited time. Move-in dates for this first phase of new homes that are now selling are set for early this spring.

Each unique new home at Reflections showcases Lennar's new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design™ and elevated Everything's Included® package, which now offers integrated home automation features at no additional cost. These one-of-a-kind residences contain mapped out and built-in wireless access points throughout the home that work seamlessly  with name-brand home automation products to offer a truly connected living experience. Homeshoppers will still find the signature Everything's Included® products they've come to love at no additional price, such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, solar electric packages and more as standard.

Additionally, Lennar Sacramento includes a series of Thoughtful Design℠details in every new home at their Heritage communities. These details are built into the home and were created specifically for individuals 55 and better who might have changing lifestyle needs. These details include extra lighting throughout the home, wider doorways and hallways, lower appliance design, built-in backing for reinforcement bars in bathrooms should they be needed in the future, walk-in showers with hand-held wcj sprays and more.

Residents also enjoy a resort-inspired lifestyle at Heritage El Dorado Hills, with exclusive access to pristine amenities such as an approximate 5,000-square foot residents-only fitness center, The Retreat, with state-of-the-art equipment and a covered pool, spa, aerobics rooms and locker room.  Outside The Retreat are tennis, pickle ball and bocce ball courts, outdoor seating, a fire pit and an area for community events.  In the future phases, Heritage El Dorado Hills may offer a dog park, community garden, multi-use trail system and other elements that support an active and healthy lifestyle.

Schedule an appointment online and learn more by visiting www.lennar.com/sacramento or calling 916-562-3411. Speak with a New Home Consultant to discover how you can take advantage of early pricing during this first phase release. Model homes are expected to open in January 2018 at Heritage El Dorado Hills, located at 9039 Heritage Parkway.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

