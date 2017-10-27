News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lennar Launches First Homes for Sale in Reflections at Heritage El Dorado Hills
"We released this highly anticipated first phase of new homes at Reflections for sale early, due to high demand," said Michelle Velky, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "We've continued to see the desire for new homes created specifically for active adults rise, and are thrilled to be able to offer more neighborhoods in our El Dorado Hills masterplan that offers homeshoppers unmatched opportunity. Our residences here embody the perfect combination of Thoughtful Design℠details, valuable standard features,a stunning location and a resort-inspired lifestyle to match."
Reflections at Heritage El Dorado Hills presents homeshoppers with a distinctive collection of five single-story floorplans to choose from. These flexible home designs range in size from approximately 1,137 to 1,650 square feet, two to three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The first phase of home sales will enjoy pre-model prices available for only a limited time. Move-in dates for this first phase of new homes that are now selling are set for early this spring.
Each unique new home at Reflections showcases Lennar's new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design™ and elevated Everything's Included® package, which now offers integrated home automation features at no additional cost. These one-of-a-kind residences contain mapped out and built-in wireless access points throughout the home that work seamlessly with name-brand home automation products to offer a truly connected living experience. Homeshoppers will still find the signature Everything's Included® products they've come to love at no additional price, such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, solar electric packages and more as standard.
Additionally, Lennar Sacramento includes a series of Thoughtful Design℠details in every new home at their Heritage communities. These details are built into the home and were created specifically for individuals 55 and better who might have changing lifestyle needs. These details include extra lighting throughout the home, wider doorways and hallways, lower appliance design, built-in backing for reinforcement bars in bathrooms should they be needed in the future, walk-in showers with hand-held wcj sprays and more.
Residents also enjoy a resort-inspired lifestyle at Heritage El Dorado Hills, with exclusive access to pristine amenities such as an approximate 5,000-square foot residents-only fitness center, The Retreat, with state-of-the-
Schedule an appointment online and learn more by visiting www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Lennar
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse