Local Professionals Invited to Annual Holiday & Fashion Show Networking Event
Westchester Networking for Professionals invites local professionals to another fabulous holiday business networking event, featuring a holiday fashion show.
Westchester Networking for Professionals events are highly attended by business owners, entrepreneurs and executives seeking networking opportunities to strengthen relationships with like-minded professionals and generate new business leads.
During the event attendees will enjoy complimentary food, beverages, raffle prize giveaways, and unlimited networking opportunities, the event will feature a live holiday fashion show showcasing fashion designs from event Venue Sponsor HOBBS.
HOBBS is a British-based women's fashion brand which opened its first stand-alone store in the U.S. in White Plains, NY about a year ago. Hobbs collection embodies the multifaceted nature of the modern woman, tailored to be feminine. Their promise is luxury and pledge affordability.
They will be giving a discount on store items purchased during the evening and donate a portion of the purchase to the event featured nonprofit, Lifting Up Westchester, a local non-profit organization that assist individuals and families struggling to overcome challenges of poverty, homelessness, hunger, health and education.
The event is open to all professionals in Westchester County and surrounding areas to kick start the holiday season meeting new people and getting re-acquainted with others before the end of the year.
"Our Annual Holiday Networking Events is the last event of the year for our organization and a fantastic opportunity for our members and local business professionals to enjoy an evening of face to face networking and socializing with others before the close of another year" says Founder, Theresa Todman.
This event is free for members and individual tickets can be purchased wcj online for $10.00 per person, you can also purchase a second ticket for a friend or colleague and save $5.00 off individual ticket price. Registration will be accepted during the event for an entrance fee of $25.00 per person.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses seeking to gain additional exposure and attract new customers.
To attend Westchester Networking for Professionals Annual Holiday Networking & Fashion Show Event or for event information visit website at http://www.wnfp.org.
ABOUT Westchester Networking for Professionals
Westchester Networking for Professionals (WNFP) is a business organization formed to offer a sophisticated social networking channels for business owners, solo entrepreneurs, and like-minded professionals who are eager to meet, create new connections, and improve their professional development and generate new business opportunities.
Westchester Networking for Professionals
***@wnfp.org
