Mark Spain Real Estate Earns Industry High Net Promoter Score Rating on Customer Satisfaction
Mark Spain Real Estate is pleased to announce the results of its first-ever Net Promoter Score survey, which are among the highest in the country, beating such established Fortune 500 firms as State Farm (60) and Apple (47), with a score of 74.
Spain knew, without a satisfied client base and experience all around, he would never grow the business to the level he envisioned. He wanted all clients to become raving fans and be able to spread positive remarks throughout the community, even be repeat clients in later years. He began, early in his career, to study and invest in the tools necessary to accomplish this—conferences, seminars, vital employees, contact management programs, streamlining systems and procedures, internal agent training for consistently superior customer service across the company and others.
The Net Promoter Score, or NPS, is a customer loyalty metric used to measure customer satisfaction and the overall customer experience. NPS is calculated by asking one simple question on a 0-10 scale — "How likely is it that you would recommend us to a friend or colleague?"
A firm's NPS is reached by subtracting the percentage of detractors from the percentage of promoters, yielding a score between -100 to 100. The NPS is a simple-to-understand metric, which is why a growing number of businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, use it to track customer loyalty and retention.
"We want candid client feedback. How else are we going to continue to constantly improve and try to be at the forefront in our industry for client service," explained founder and owner Mark Spain. "We are humbled by scoring a 74 and will continue to work hard to lift this score quarter over quarter. I'm told that is by far the highest rank in the real estate industry category."
Not only does Mark Spain Real Estate rank at the top of the real estate category, but it ranks among the highest across nearly every industry. In the technology/software industry category, where the average ranking is 56, Microsoft scored a 45, Dropbox a 32, and Constant Contact 20 [source: NPR-monitoring site customer.guru]
About Mark Spain Real Estate (MSRE):
MSRE is a leading, Georgia based, independent real estate firm. Prior to forming the company in January 2016, Mark Spain and his team were annually the No. 1 ranked large team for sales production with the Atlanta Realtors Association for more than 10 consecutive years and annually appeared in the top 10 of the REAL Trends/Wall Street Journal list of America's top 1,000 agents and teams. wcj In 2016, MSRE served 1,842 clients for total gross sales of $443 million. That year, Mark Spain surpassed $3 billion in collective gross sales for his career while heading his namesake brokerage. In addition, his firm became the No. 1 most reviewed on Zillow in the entire United States.
MSRE was honored in spring 2017 as one of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Top Places to Work. In July, Mark Spain and his team earned the No. 2 ranking in the U.S. for closed transactions on "The Thousand Real Estate Professionals," a national awards ranking, sponsored annually by REAL Trends and advertised in The Wall Street Journal. In September, Inc. Magazine ranked MSRE No. 2,097 on its annual Inc. 5000 List, a ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This award joins a growing list of accolades for MSRE, including an Atlanta Business Chronicle (ABC) Pacesetter Award and a City of Alpharetta Business of Excellence Award. University of Georgia Terry School of Business graduate, Mark Spain is the only metro Atlanta real estate agent to be endorsed by Barbara Corcoran, the real estate mogul seen on ABC's Shark Tank. See the 30-second testimonial here (https://vimeo.com/
Media Contact
TC McClenning/@RealtorPR
Top Cat Creative Services
404-819-0643
***@topcatcreative.com
