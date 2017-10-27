News By Tag
National Dog Show-Themed Meme Contest Set for Thanksgiving Holiday via Pet Life Radio
Contestants can win a free trip to the 2018 National Dog Show in Philadelphia or a $500 cash prize
The competition, featuring a cash prize of $500 or a trip to the 2018 National Dog Show in Philadelphia, will be centered on the theme "Dogs Until 2," reminding people to watch the dog show until its Best In Show conclusion at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Since the two-hour special airs from noon-2 p.m. in all time zones across the United States following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the meme contest theme is, "On Thanksgiving Day, it's dogs until 2." The NBC special attracts a total audience of over 20 million viewers each year and achieved its highest-ever Nielsen rating of 5.9 in 2016.
The entries will be judged first by National Dog Show host and Seinfeld ensemble cast member, John O'Hurley, with National Dog Show expert analyst David Frei, America's foremost expert on all things canine. The grand-prize winning meme will be selected by Pet Life Radio, with input from CEO Mark Winter and popular on-air personalities Arden Moore, Michelle Fern and more.
Pet Life Radio is the largest and #1 pet radio and podcast network on the planet, and is available on-demand from the PetLifeRadio.com website, iTunes, Google Play and others. The Pet Life Radio 24/7 live radio stream is broadcast globally to over 100 million subscribers on the PetLifeRadio.com home page, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, Stitcher, iTunes Radio, Aha Radio, and more.
"Dogs Until 2" memes have been used in past years before the broadcast, which competes with football on television in the early part of the afternoon. The objective is to galvanize dog lovers to get everyone in their homes to watch the canine competition until the winning dog is selected just before 2 p.m., since football traditionally dominates the rest of the afternoon and evening on Thanksgiving wcj Day.
Previous memes have featured photo and slogan combinations such as, "It's a simple fact: Greyhounds are faster than wide receivers" featuring a picture of a sleek, athletic Greyhound. Social media postings have included pictures of pets at home watching the dog show on T.V. and dogs on the couch with the T.V. remote at the ready.
"I love football and I watch plenty of it," said Frei, a former NFL public relations executive with the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos. "Just ask my wife. But, on Thanksgiving Day, it's dogs until 2. Knowing the football culture as I do, I actually think football fans will be happy to go along, as long as they can be left alone the rest of the afternoon and evening."
Frei has his own Super Bowl Ring from the Broncos "Orange Crush" team that lost to the Dallas Cowboys in 1978. He is also the son of longtime Oregon football coach Jerry Frei. His dogdom credentials are highlighted by his role as 26-year host of The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on USA Network in addition to his annual Thanksgiving Day analyst role alongside host John O'Hurley.
More information and how to enter the contest can be found at: http://petliferadio.com/
