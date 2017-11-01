News By Tag
Erum Kistemaker Hires Local Attorney as Firm's Of-Counsel
Glover-Frey has taken on the Of-Counsel role in the firm and her primary focus will be condo/homeowners association litigation as well as litigation for the firm's real estate and business law cases.
An Ormond Beach native, Glover-Frey is a Seabreeze High School graduate and former Miss Seabreeze. Kistemaker is also a Seabreeze graduate.
Glover-Frey graduated from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. and the Cardozo School of Law in New York City. She is currently a member of the Volusia/Flagler Association of Women Lawyers and the treasurer of the Pine Trail Elementary School Parent/Teacher Association.
Both Kistemaker and Glover-Frey are licensed to practice in both Florida and New York, which is notably unusual for the Central Florida region.
"I am thrilled to add Erin to our team of female attorneys serving the Volusia County area," wcj said Kistemaker. "With her tremendous experience practicing law, we will be able to provide even better service to our clients."
Kistemaker Business Law Group opened in 2010 and their areas of practice include Condo/HOA Law and Litigation, Real Estate Law and Litigation, Business Law and Litigation, and Construction Law and Litigation.
