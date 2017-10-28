News By Tag
New Court Reporters Being Trained In New York And Texas
Courts in some areas of the U.S. have been reporting shortages of court reporters. Reporting USA, a leading digital reporting business, today announces an expansion of its business.
"We are excited to continue being a leader in the court reporting industry," stated CEO Jim McCranie on Wednesday. "By serving the market for digital depositions and voice recognition transcripts, our software and workflow tools make it easy and fast to train new digital court reporters."
It's not just courts that are affected. Attorneys too are having difficulty in finding qualified reporters to record depositions at costs that keep their firms profitable. Those firms who have engaged Reporting USA have been surprised and pleased that not only do transcripts cost less per page than expected, but also that audio recording and video recording – when requested – are included at no extra cost; and that immediate on-site delivery of these recordings is provided before the parties leave the deposition venue.
Jim McCranie: "Most attorneys want a rough transcript immediately after the deposition. With our services, they leave the deposition with video and audio rough synced to the reporter's notes or speech transcript. Once firms find us, they continue to use our services."
Reporting USA has hired new staff in Texas and in New York to support strong growth in these two markets. New employee, Gini Hernandez said, "I wanted to find a position that offers job security. I read several articles forecasting a shortage of reporters across the U.S. When I found that Reporting USA was hiring and training new reporters here, I was delighted."
Reporting USA is anticipating a doubling of its reporting business in 2018, as the market for digital reporting continues to grow.
Many folks in the legal services industry are not yet aware of the enormous wcj progress that has been made in reporting technologies. Technologies that were deemed science fiction just a few years ago are now mainstream. In order to get the word out, Reporting USA is increasing its outreach by creating educational posts on Facebook, LinkedIn and a new company blog. Also, a YouTube channel has just been launched. It is anticipated that as more legal firms learn how reporting is evolving, more will reach out to service providers such as Reporting USA.
About Reporting USA
Reporting USA is a trusted, technology driven, full service national court reporting firm. It offers a full spectrum of legal support services to law firms across the country. Reporting USA is known for providing an immediate on-site delivery of depositions, with the video and audio rough-synced to the reporter's notes or speech transcript. This makes digital court reporting both affordable and exceedingly reliable.
Reporting USA can be contacted at info@reportingusa.com and at (212) 203-7872
