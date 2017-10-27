 
Sharon Andrew of Triangle Real Estate Group Appointed to HBA Board of Directors

 
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Nov. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Triangle Real Estate Group, a locally owned real estate company that specializes in the sales and marketing of residential and commercial properties in the Greater Raleigh area, is excited to announce Sharon Andrews, Vice President of the New Homes Division with Triangle Real Estate Group, has been appointed on the Board of Directors for the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County for 2018. Sharon joins the HBA Board with over 24 years of experience in Real Estate & New Homes. "I am very honored and excited to have been appointed to the Wake Home Builders Association Board next year," says Vice President of the New Homes Division of Triangle Real Estate Group. "This gives me another chance to assist our builders, our wcj building community and to further our positive effects in the Triangle."

Established in 2013, Triangle Real Estate Group has achieved phenomenal success in assembling one of the region's most experienced sales teams. That team of neighborhood experts stands ready to meet the needs of clients throughout the Triangle area. Utilizing the latest tech tools, Triangle Real Estate Group continually strives to offer agents and clients the most up-to-date resources, ensuring outstanding results. Growing at a rapid pace, Triangle Real Estate Group opened an additional office in 2014, Triangle Real Estate Group West, to better serve the Triangle area. Today, Triangle Real Estate Group is one of the most active firms for selling and buying real estate in Triangle areas, including Greater Raleigh and Durham.
