Dash Radio Continues Growth, Launches New App & Sports Stations
Digital didn't kill the radio star. The radio star embraced digital and changed radio forever.
Consistently launching new stations with premiere talent and brands, including new additions like Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Radio and the Rick James estate to pair alongside its already massive talent lineup, Dash has proven it's model works for talent and fans alike. The platform reports listeners tuning in, on average, for nearly one hour per day. With data from Statista (https://www.statista.com/
With a library of 70,000 hand-picked songs in it's rotation across various popular genres, Dash Radio is providing 1,800 hours of curated audio content to listeners every single day, championed by it's 250+ celebrity DJs. Founded by DJ Skee, host of Skee TV and former KISS fm & Sirius XM DJ, Dash was born a phoenix of the traditional radio model.
Through a new partnership with BPM Supreme, Dash ensures their airwaves are stacked with the very latest releases from across wcj the music spectrum, while keeping an ear close to the ground for up-and-coming talent, having already been the first platform to interview and feature artists including current Billboard Hot 100 chart topper, Post Malone.
Great radio has always introduced new music and offered exclusive interviews and on-air promotions, and Dash Radio is no different. In addition to featuring stations from Lil Wayne / Young Money, Buygore and several more detailed below, the discovery service is asserting itself as a voice for the biggest celebrities to join Dash's top talk shows for exclusive interviews, such as Floyd Mayweather's first sit-down interview following his recent win over The Notorious Conor McGregor. Latin station Fuego also partnered with superstar J Balvin this summer to promote his sold out "Energia Tour" series.
Other recent additions to the platform include Rick James' Super Freak Radio (Powered by the Rick James Estate), Get Familiar Radio (founded by DJ Clinton Sparks), Nothin' But Net (NBA talk featuring the best local team content), Overdrive (created by DJ Skribble), Venturer Radio (a millennial startup resource developed through a partnership with Business Rockstars), Dash Kids (made by kids, for kids!) the Church of Rock & Roll, created & curated by music industry legend Jason Flom, and Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Radio, which also premiers its flagship daily show with LA radio veteran, Tattoo & The Crew, November 13th.
These new launches come in tandem with Dash releasing its entirely rebuilt iOS and Android app optimized for (iOS 11 & Android Oreo), inclusion in OTT services like Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick and Google Chromecast, and more. Dash Radio has been in smart home systems like Sonos and Amazon Echo since the last year, and has deals in place with numerous automotive partners placing it in millions of vehicles natively.
About Dash Radio
Dash Radio (http://dashradio.com) is the global leader in curated, lean-back audio experiences. Since it's 2015 launch, Dash has become the world's largest all-original digital broadcaster, empowering many of the world's biggest artists, influencers and brands to take radio over the top, directly to fans, without fees or subscriptions. Featuring over 75 curator-championed original stations, Dash is available on 50+ platforms - inside nearly every connected car service, smart home product and IoT device. With no traditional commercials, Dash Radio offers fans the perfected music discovery experience free of charge, while offering brands a more authentic and effective way to engage these audiences worldwide. For more information please visit dashradio.com
